The Seahawks are hoping for a better home outing than Week 1 against the Rams.

Fortunately for them, the Panthers are coming into town and have one of the worst offenses in terms of points, yards per game and passing yards per game. The Seahawks defense allows the second-most yards per game and points per game.

What happens when a stoppable force (the Panthers offense) meets a movable object (the Seahawks defense)? We’ll find out Sunday.

Here are national media picks for Week 3.

Bleacher Report: 6 picks for Seahawks, 1 pick for Panthers

Against the spread consensus: Seahawks -6

Straight-up consensus: Seahawks

Score prediction: Seahawks 31, Panthers 23

Yeah, Bryce Young looks a little lost out there right now. The Panthers will be able to run the ball against the Seahawks, but Seattle is coming off a big win over the Lions where Geno Smith gave a nice speech to lead the troops. This would be a bad loss after something like that, and I like the Seahawks despite the line being a little trappy.

The pick: Seahawks

The Ringer (against the spread pick)

Here’s the thing about Week 3: It’s a big contrarian week for me. The public is too high on the 2-0 teams and too low on the 0-2 teams. I can’t offer a rational argument for why the Panthers should keep this one close, but I’m going to cross my fingers, hope for the best, and presume that they’re not quite as bad as we’ve seen so far. What could go wrong?

The pick: Panthers (+6)

CBS Sports (against the spread): 7 picks for Seahawks, 1 pick for Panthers

Bryce Young is already banged up. The Seahawks banged around the Lions. They should be able to handle Carolina.

Mike Florio: Seahawks, 24-17.

Chris Simms: Seahawks, 24-13.