After a poor loss to the Bengals on Sunday, the Seahawks have the chance to get back to their winning ways with the Arizona Cardinals coming into town.

Besides beating the Cowboys earlier this season, the Cardinals haven’t done much, which is good for Seattle and its beat-up offensive line.

Here’s how national media picked the game.

The Seattle Seahawks offense, particularly the passing attack, should be a little more productive with a wide receiver trio that features DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which would lead you to believe this turns into a blowout game for the home team.

Though the Seahawks rank 11th in passing yards per game, Metcalf has had an inconsistent start to the season with four or fewer catches in three out of five contests, and he’s shown his frustration on the field.

We expect quarterback Geno Smith to make it right with his star wideout and carve up the Arizona Cardinals’ 22nd-ranked pass defense.

Six picks for the Seahawks, one for the Cardinals.

Against the spread consensus: Seahawks -7.5

Straight up consensus: Seahawks

Score prediction: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Kyler Murray started practicing again, so there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Cardinals. This week, the light is oncoming Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, as the Cardinals cannot stop the run. Walker is looking for a bounce-back effort, as despite facing a stacked box on only 5.3 percent of his 19 carries, Walker finished last week with 62 yards and minus-22 rushing yards over expectation (second lowest). The Cardinals also can’t run the ball without James Conner, so this should be a pretty easy day for the Seahawks. There was a time a while back when the Seattle home advantage meant something, and it will again this week.

Against the spread pick: Seahawks (-7.5)

Like Buffalo, Seattle is also coming off a “meh” performance last week — a 17-13 loss to the Bengals, and like the Bills, the Seahawks are a touchdown-plus favorite in Week 7. They’re getting a divisional matchup against a “frisky” opponent in the Cardinals … but they might be a little undervalued here. The Cardinals’ friskiness is being chatted about because of preseason expectations, but they’ve quietly been drubbed the last three weeks, losing by more than two touchdowns in all three weeks while failing to cover. If things broke its way, Arizona could have started 3-0 but there was little doubt about the outcome of the last three games. Now they get a Seahawks defense that is tops in the league against the run by DVOA. A bad Cardinals defense and an explosive Seattle offense, plus that run-stuffing potential likely turns Josh Dobbs and this offense into a one-dimensional attack, which is a bad recipe for Arizona.

Against the spread pick: Seahawks (-7.5)

Seattle can’t afford to lose at home to another NFC West rival.

Mike Florio: Seahawks, 27-17.

Chris Simms: Seahawks, 27-17.

I came away from the Seahawks’ loss to the Bengals last week still feeling really good about Seattle. Pete Carroll’s team consistently moved the ball but was a disaster in the red zone (1-for-5). Defensively, it felt like Seattle’s most impressive performance of the season. The Seahawks held the Bengals to 52 yards and a field goal in the second half.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have been outscored by 50 total points during their current three-game losing streak. Their defense doesn’t generate a lot of pressure, and they give up too many easy completions. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 70.9 percent of their passes against Arizona this season. This feels like a spot where Seattle QB Geno Smith has a big game. There’s a significant talent disparity between these two teams. Give me the Seahawks.

The pick: Seahawks (-7.5)

Five picks for the Seahawks.

Why Dan Parr is taking the Seahawks: Since stunning the Cowboys in Week 3, the Cardinals are 0-3 and have been outscored 95-45. Yikes. Seattle is not playing its best ball right now, but if there ever were a time to get right, it’s at home against Arizona. Another shaky game from Geno Smith could make things interesting, but I don’t think Smith and the Seahawks are as bad as they looked last week in Cincinnati. It might be best to take the pressure off Geno and pound the rock against a defense that allowed Kyren Williams to rush for 158 yards last week.