The Seahawks look to win their second straight and fifth overall when the Browns come to town on Sunday.

The Browns have the best defense when it comes to yards allowed. Opponents average 243 total yards against them and only 149.2 yards through the air, also the best in the NFL.

Here’s how national media sees the Week 8 matchup playing out.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team will start backup quarterback P.J. Walker while Deshaun Watson rehabs his throwing shoulder. which made this an easy call for our crew. The Browns will also be without running back Jerome Ford (ankle sprain), per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Even though Cleveland beat the San Francisco 49ers and scored a season-high 39 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week with Walker playing for most of or the entirety of those games, six of our experts picked Seattle. The Seahawks can neutralize Myles Garrett and move the ball on the ground with Kenneth Walker III and rookie second-rounder Zach Charbonnet, copying the Colts’ effective ground-and-pound performance from last week.

Six picks for the Seahawks, one for the Browns.

Against the spread consensus: Seahawks -2.5

Straight up consensus: Seahawks

Score prediction: Seahawks 28, Browns 23

The Seahawks are 2 points shy of covering the spread five weeks in a row, and they have won four in a row. Their defense is getting better weekly and Geno Smith is a good quarterback who completed 75 percent of his passes last week for the second time in that span. And he gets DK Metcalf back this week. Running back Kenneth Walker III also gives the Seahawks nice balance, which they will need against a Browns defense that has held opponents to no gain or a loss on an NFL-high 44.7 percent of their defensive snaps. Cleveland has hit opposing runners at or behind the line of scrimmage on 61.7 percent of their rushes (best in the NFL) and its 19 sacks have come an average of 2.71 seconds after the snap (fastest in the NFL). But I don’t think the Seahawks will need that many points with P.J. Walker starting at QB for the Browns.

Against the spread pick: Seahawks (-3.5)

My wonderful colleague Nora Princiotti detailed just how bizarre the Deshaun Watson situation has gotten in Cleveland. On one hand, the Browns are a pretty fun team. They’re 4-2, and their defense (last week against the Colts notwithstanding) has been terrific. On the other hand, this Watson mess just continues to hang over their entire season. The Seahawks were sloppy last week, but they still beat the Cardinals by double digits. It doesn’t feel like they’re playing their best football just yet, but Seattle is still 4-2 on the season. Key nugget in this one: Geno Smith is one of six quarterbacks who takes at least three seconds, on average, to get rid of the football. I think that’s a bad recipe against Myles Garrett and this Browns defense. PJ Walker could have a tough time against Seattle’s defense too, but I’m taking the points.

The pick: Browns (+3.5)

Five picks for the Seahawks, three picks for the Browns.

The Browns have the defense to keep it close, and maybe to win it.

Mike Florio: Seahawks, 23-20.

Chris Simms: Seahawks, 20-17.

Five picks for the Seahawks, none for the Browns.

Why Dan Parr is taking the Seahawks: To give you an idea of how weird things are right now: The Browns scored 39 points last week despite having zero touchdown passes, while their top-ranked defense gave up 38 points despite forcing four turnovers. Yet, we still try to predict what will happen in these games each week. For peace of mind, I’m going to pretend as if I know P.J. Walker’s 0:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the regression we saw from Cleveland’s defense will add up to a Seattle victory in front of the 12s on Sunday.