Happy almost Monday everyone!

The Seahawks have Monday night to themselves (and the Giants) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’s the first time since Week One that there will be just one Monday night game.

It will also be Jamal Adams’ long-awaited return to the field after a torn quad suffered in the 2022 season opener.

What’s going to happen? We’ll just have to wait and see. For now, here are national media picks for the Week Four showdown.

The New York Giants will stumble onto the Monday Night Football stage following a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday.

In all three of their games this season, the Giants fell behind by double-digit points before halftime. Now, they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks, who have scored 37 points in back-to-back games after a 30-13 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Our crew has little faith in the Giants’ ability to pull off a victory with running back Saquon Barkley day-to-day because of an ankle injury. On top of that, tight end Darren Waller hasn’t played up to his offseason buzz with three catches and fewer than 37 receiving yards in two out of three games.

Advertising

Five of seven writers picked the Seahawks. Two picked the Giants.

Against the spread consensus: Seahawks +1

Straight up pick consensus: Seahawks

Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Giants 27

Danny Dimes got seemingly hit by a bag of quarters every play last week. But the Seahawks are not the 49ers or Cowboys (the Giants’ opponent in Week 1), so we think Daniel Jones will lead his team to the home win. Mind you, the Giants’ defense may be as bad as the Seahawks’, but they will get some help this week. Seahawks rushers have been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 4-of-5 third-down rushes (80 percent, T-worst in NFL); 44.9 percent of the time on first and second down (14th in NFL). Yeah … we’re stretching it a little bit. I have no idea who wins this game and neither do you.

The pick: Giants (against the spread)

Brian Daboll was the NFL Coach of the Year last season, but has any team looked less prepared in 2023? The Giants have been outscored by 57 points in first halves this season. That’s the worst first-half point differential through three weeks by any team since at least 2000!

I have questions about this Seahawks defense, but what they’re doing offensively has been impressive. They’ve battled through offensive line injuries and figured it out. Seattle’s offense is fourth in both EPA per drive and success rate through three weeks. I think they’ll be able to move the ball consistently against this shaky Giants defense.

The pick (against the spread): Seahawks (+1.5)

CBS Sports: 5 Seahawks, 3 Giants

Seattle is clicking after that bizarre Week 1 loss at home.

Mike Florio: Seahawks, 24-20.

Chris Simms: Seahawks, 27-24.

Ten experts picked. Nine of them picked the Seahawks. One picked the Giants.

Five experts picked. All five picked the Seahawks.

Why Gennaro [Filice] is taking the Seahawks: Despite everything he accomplished in a revelatory 2022 campaign, Geno Smith still faces plenty of skepticism. So when the freshly PAID signal-caller laid an egg in Seattle’s wholly uninspiring Week 1 home loss to the Rams, you could almost hear the frantic scribbling of people writing him off. Once again, though, Geno didn’t write back. In a pair of wins over the last two weeks, the 32-year-old has looked more like his old/new self, helping the ‘Hawks post 37 points each time out. How will Smith and Co. fare in Monday’s visit to MetLife Stadium? Well, Giants DC Wink Martindale typically blitzes his face off. But in 2023, Geno’s been money against the blitz, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt with a 3:0 TD-to-INT ratio and 127.8 passer rating, per Next Gen Stats. Will Wink blink?