The Seahawks are back!

At least, they’re back to playing football after a Week 5 bye. And this week, they’re on the road (again) to face the Bengals. If you like early games, you’re in luck. This one starts at 10 a.m.

How will the Seahawks do? That’s what Sunday’s for, but national media have made their picks.

In Week 5, the Cincinnati Bengals offense finally looked like the unit that ranked seventh in scoring last year. The Bengals went on the road to throttle the Arizona Cardinals 34-20, and Joe Burrow had his best game of the season, throwing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Perhaps Burrow has put his calf injury behind him, but he faces a tough opponent with the Seattle Seahawks’ sixth-ranked scoring offense headed to Cincinnati. Seattle had extra time to prepare for this game, as it’s coming off a bye week.

Most of our crew favors Cincinnati by a field goal.

Predictions: 2 for Seahawks, 5 for Bengals

Against the spread consensus: Bengals -2.5

Straight up consensus: Bengals

Score prediction: Bengals 28, Seahawks 24

The weather could be a factor in this one, as heavy winds could wreak havoc on a potential Joe Burrow–Geno Smith shootout. Burrow looked like his old self last week and Smith is showing that last season wasn’t a fluke. If the Bengals have to turn to Joe Mixon to run the ball, that won’t be good. The Seahawks have allowed a league-low 3.2 yards per rush and are one of two teams yet to allow a 20-yard rush this season (the Lions are the other). Give me the Seahawks and morning-person Pete Carroll coming off a bye week. Carroll is 16-8 ATS in early Eastern time zone games.

The pick (against the spread): Seahawks (plus-2.5)

Storyline to watch: This game will be determined by how well Bengals QB Joe Burrow and the offense respond to Seahawks’ pass rush. Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL in pass rush win rate (55%), and its defensive front has the Bengals’ full attention. That group will be a great test for Burrow’s mobility as he continues to improve from his calf injury. — Ben Baby

Bold prediction: The Seahawks will blitz Burrow early and often. When pressured this season, Burrow ranks near the bottom of the NFL in yards per attempt (3.1, 31st), completion percentage (36.4%, 26th) and QBR (10.7, 24th). That’s likely a product of his injured calf, though it didn’t seem to affect him as much last week. With Jamal Adams back from his concussion, the Seahawks — coming off their 11-sack performance against the Giants — will come after Burrow until he proves he can beat their blitzes with his arm and/or legs. — Brady Henderson

Eric Moody’s pick: Bengals 30, Seahawks 20

Seth Walder’s pick: Seahawks 29, Bengals 21

FPI prediction: SEA, 53.5% (by an average of 1.3 points)

A week ago, I didn’t know if Joe Burrow would look like Joe Burrow at any point this season. But in the Bengals’ Week 5 win over the Cardinals, he somehow looked like himself—navigating the pocket, scrambling, making second-reaction plays. Not only did the Bengals win, but the Ravens lost; Cincinnati is 2-3 and somehow just one game out of first place in the AFC North!

When we last saw the Seahawks in Week 4, rookie corner Devon Witherspoon was making plays all over the field in a Monday night win over the Giants. After a Week 1 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have won three straight by a total of 37 points.

I like both of these teams and should probably take the points. But I’m still not sold on Seattle’s defense. I think Burrow and the Bengals will do enough to cover.

The pick (against the spread): Bengals (-3)

2 picks for Seahawks, 6 picks for Bengals

Seattle is 16-4 in the eastern time zone since 2018. Make that 17-4.

Mike Florio: Seahawks, 27-21.

Chris Simms: Seahawks, 34-31.

Predictions: 2 for the Seahawks, 3 for the Bengals

Why Dan (Parr) is taking the Bengals: There is a scenario where the Seahawks run the ball down the Bengals’ throat and earn a decisive win. That is how most of Cincinnati’s contests have played out so far. Joe Burrow and Co. put themselves in an early hole this season, while Seattle did the opposite. Maybe that plays to the Bengals’ favor here because the hole gets considerably deeper if they lose on Sunday. They would be 2-4 heading into a bye before they have to visit the currently undefeated 49ers. I’m assuming the sense of urgency will be at least a little higher on Cincinnati’s sideline and that Burrow is indeed trending in the right direction.