This is it.

This is for all the marbles.

This is for the whole enchilada.

This is for the whole season.

The Seahawks hope to avoid a three-game sweep against the 49ers and keep their postseason dreams alive. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a 49ers team favored by 9.5 points.

Here’s how national media picked Saturday’s wild-card game.

SI.com: 5 experts pick 49ers, 0 pick Seahawks

ESPN: 1 picks 49ers, 1 picks Seahawks

Stat to know: Seattle quarterback Geno Smith had 4,282 passing yards this season, the most in Seahawks history. But he averaged only 217.5 in two games against the 49ers, as opposed to 256.5 per game against all other opponents.

Bleacher Report: 5 pick 49ers, 2 pick Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith resurrected his career with the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a league-leading 69.8 percent completion rate for the 2022 season, but his team is the second-biggest underdog in the wild-card matchups. On the opposing side, San Francisco 49ers rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy has won in his first five career starts, throwing for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in those games. He has Pro Bowl and All-Pro playmakers at running back (Christian McCaffrey), wide receiver (Deebo Samuel) and tight end (George Kittle) with an All-Pro left tackle in Trent Williams. By the way, the 49ers’ No. 1-ranked defense has Pro Bowlers on all three levels. Clearly, the 49ers have a loaded squad that can build big leads with a top-six scoring offense and maintain those margins with the league’s stingiest defense.

The Athletic: 10 pick 49ers, 0 pick Seahawks

Seattle’s trip to the playoffs is one of the most surprising developments in the NFL this season. After trading long-time quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and beginning what looked to be a massive rebuild, the Seahawks were a popular pick to be one of the NFL’s worst teams this season. But thanks to a shockingly good year from veteran quarterback Geno Smith (30 touchdown passes, more than 4,000 yards passing, a 100.9 passer rating and only 11 interceptions), the Seahawks were able to win nine games and sneak into the final playoff spot in the NFC despite having one of the league’s worst defenses. The 49ers have had their quarterback surprise, with Purdy coming out of nowhere late in the year due to injuries to Lance and Garoppolo. Purdy enters Saturday’s game with 13 touchdown passes, while the 49ers have won all five games he has started.

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia: Seahawks (+9.5) to cover the spread

I think the 49ers win, but it looks likely that this is going to be a messy-weather game with rain falling in Santa Clara. Kyle Shanahan is generally conservative with his in-game decision-making, and I think he could be a little cautious early on with Purdy. A 49ers blowout would not surprise me. They’re the far superior team. But I’m banking on the Seahawks’ feistiness to keep it relatively competitive.

NBC Sports: 2 pick 49ers, 0 pick Seahawks

Michael Davis Smith: How many people predicted before the season that Geno Smith vs. Brock Purdy would be a playoff matchup? Smith leading the Seahawks to the playoffs has been a great story, but the story comes to an end on Sunday, when the 49ers’ defense will shut Smith down, but Purdy and the 49ers’ offense should have a big game. 49ers 30, Seahawks 13.

Mike Florio: The 49ers are the better team. But the Seahawks aren’t intimidated by the best team in football, given that they know each other well. The weather will help keep it close, but the 49ers should make it to the next round. 49ers 27, Seahawks 21.

CBS Sports: 6 pick 49ers, 2 pick Seahawks

NFL.com: 49ers 34, Seahawks 17

The 49ers beat the Seahawks by a combined score of 48-20 this season and both games felt more lopsided than the scores showed. The loss of Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks only exacerbates the Seahawks’ struggle to cover the middle of the field, and the 49ers’ weapons are the healthiest they’ve been all season with Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell ready. Watch out for the screen game. The only advantage the Seahawks have here is at quarterback, and Geno Smith won’t have enough time to get the ball down the field against the 49ers’ pass rush. As much as I’ve enjoyed Pete Carroll coaching his heart out this year, this game would be much better with the Lions involved.