Endorsements are all the rage during election season. In a season full of jaw-dropping plays and wild highlights, Seahawks second-year receiver DK Metcalf has garnered his fair share of them.

During Sunday’s win over the 49ers, Metcalf added one of sports’ biggest stars to his list.

LeBron James posted the highlight of Metcalf’s 46-yard touchdown run on Instagram with the caption “We built different,” calling Metcalf “Baby Bron.”

Metcalf tweeted “love big bro” in response after the game.

While LeBron tops the list, the Seahawks as a whole received many positive reviews after a surprisingly dominant victory over NFC West rivals. Here’s what national media had to say about the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that “Russell Wilson is my tentative midseason MVP.”

Now, on the surface, Sunday’s win over San Francisco, for Wilson and the Seahawks, was relatively ho-hum. But there were subtle things to see underneath it there—targets that Seattle had coming in that Wilson helped the team hit. One was on third down, an area where the offense has had its issues this year. Against the Niners, Seattle converted 60% of its third downs (9-of-15), a huge improvement. Second, there’s the continued goal of engaging different guys week-to-week. Last week, it was Tyler Lockett (15 catches, 200 yards). This week, it was D.K. Metcalf (six catches, 102 yards). All of this is aimed at tightening up the unit’s efficiency and versatility down the stretch. And as Wilson and the group around him keep growing, the shot he’s got at his first MVP award keeps getting better.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined:



85 receptions

1,255 yards

14 touchdowns



The #Seahawks still have 9 games left to play. Unreal production. pic.twitter.com/VZZtCyvZS4 — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 2, 2020

NBC Sports’ Peter King talked to coaches, teachers and parents about how they used DK Metcalf’s rundown of Budda Baker as a teaching moment. Here’s one example from a father in Iowa:

“I showed it my daughters, 8 and 5, Monday morning. Their reaction was awe at first to DK’s physical abilities and speed. Then my wife, an elementary school guidance counselor, quickly joined me in helping them with the message behind just the play itself. As we talked through the mindset behind not giving up and how that rubs off on your friends and teammates I think they understood that what he did meant more than the outcome of the play. My oldest, Allison, said that even if he didn’t catch him, his teammates would be proud of his effort and would want to keep him on their team.”

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an A- for their win.

It’s about time we start mentioning DK Metcalf when we discuss elite wide receivers in the NFL. He caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns just in the first half! He was bigger, faster and more athletic than anyone the 49ers had in the secondary. It’s almost unfair when you consider the kind of challenge he presents as both a jump-ball receiver and then a home-run hitter as well. His two scores in the first half had everyone feeling like the Seahawks were in control, and Russell Wilson was able to take it from there.

Only 3 QBs in NFL history have 250 Pass TD over their first 9 seasons:



– Dan Marino

– Peyton Manning

– RUSSELL WILSON pic.twitter.com/8L16Y31uxk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz asks: Can Russell Wilson make up for the Seahawks’ defensive deficiencies?

Wilson’s celestial year has lifted the Seahawks above their competition in the league’s best division, and helped them dismantle San Francisco 37-27 on Sunday. … Seattle’s defense, however, is inept. Through seven games, the Seahawks are allowing a mind-bending 461 yards per game, one of the worst marks of all time. Seattle’s defense was long defined by dominance. Now it is defined by being a doormat. Yet that defense seems poised to improve. Star safety Jamal Adams appears close to returning after missing a month with a groin strain, and the team just traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap to give its pass rush a much-needed boost. If Seattle has made it this far with perhaps the league’s worst unit, it’s scary to think what it could accomplish with a defense that’s even league average.

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab listed the Seahawks’ NFC West hopes as one of Week 8’s winners.

The Seahawks had a huge day on Sunday. They were the only NFC West team to win. The Seahawks took care of business against a San Francisco 49ers team that had looked a lot better the last two weeks. They got up big and held on to a 37-27 win. Couple that with a Los Angeles Rams upset loss at the Miami Dolphins, and the 6-1 Seahawks are looking good. They have a half-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals, who had a bye this week, and are two games ahead of the third-place Rams in the loss column. Seattle has a great quarterback in Russell Wilson and two electric receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It will be tough to catch them in the division.