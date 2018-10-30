Kendricks will be able to return for a game on Dec. 10 against Minnesota, the team for which his brother, Eric, plays.

Seahawks’ linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended for eight games, an NFL official confirmed to the Seattle Times. The news was first broken in a report Tuesday from Pro Football Talk.

Kendricks was indefinitely suspended in October and will get credit for time served — he has missed the last three games and will now have to miss the next five. That means Kendricks can return for Seattle’s Monday night game on Dec. 10 against Minnesota, an NFL official confirmed.

Kendricks will be able to return to practice two weeks before that, or after the Seahawks play Green Bay on Nov. 15, the league confirmed.

Kendricks was suspended after pleading guilty to a felony charge of insider trading. He was released by the Browns shortly after and was a free agent until being signed by Seattle on Sept. 13 to help replace the injured K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker.

Kendricks started two of the next three games and made 15 tackles and had two sacks before being indefinitely suspended on Oct.2.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had said on several occasions since then that the team was hoping for some clarity in Kendricks’ situation.

“I’m hopeful that by the end of this week, maybe we hear something early next week that they have some kind of a decision here coming out of next week, but that’s kind of hopeful on my part,” Carroll said on Friday. “They haven’t guaranteed us that at all, but they have gone through the process and they’ve come out of it with the direction that they’ve got to come up with where this fits and they’re trying to measure what to do next. They’re on it (and) it should happen fairly soon coming out of this weekend.”

Kendricks does not count against Seattle’s 53-man roster while suspended and the team will then get an exemption for him to return to practice next month. But the team would then have to make a roster move for him to be active against the Vikings on Dec. 10.

Wright returned to the lineup on Sunday against Detroit after missing six games. But Carroll made it clear the Seahawks wanted to keep Kendricks around as he can add depth behind Wright and also help on special teams once he returns, and also maybe allow the Seahawks to explore some different sub packages with their linebackers.

The 28-year-old Kendricks was a starter last year for the Eagles’ Super Bowl champs and spent six years with the Eagles before signing with the Browns in the offseason as a free agent.

The PFT report states that Kendricks could appeal but that no decision has been made. The PFT report, though, also referred to the fact that Kendricks will be allowed to play at all again this season as “an unexpected win” potentially indicating all involved will let the matter rest with the eight-game suspended.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with Seattle and faces sentencing in January.

“Really, what I’m concerned about is Mychal and trying to keep him attuned to what’s going on because it’s a very difficult situation to be in limbo,” Carroll said last week of not knowing the length of his suspension. “He’s got some big stuff coming up in January but this is different. This is a different set of circumstances and he’s working with the league and hoping that he can get a sense for where it fits and get his mind right and all that. I’ve just been trying to get information to help Mychal kind of make sense of all of this.”

The news comes just a few hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, which is today (Tuesday) at 1 p.m. Pacific time. That is likely no coincidence, however, as the Seahawks were surely pushing for clarity on their roster situation going forward.

Returning to play against Minnesota means Kendricks will get to play against his brother, Eric, a linebacker for Minnesota.