Christian McCaffrey, who played his college ball at Stanford, had a field day against the Seahawks' defense, tallying 237 offensive yards and two touchdowns even though his team, the Panthers, ultimately lost to Seattle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The name “Christian McCaffrey’’ barely got out of a reporter’s mouth at Pete Carroll’s post-game news conference on Sunday before the Seahawks’ head coach began shaking his head.

“Oh gosh, what a game,’’ Carroll said of McCaffrey, the second-year running back from Stanford who rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and had 11 receptions on 11 targets for 112 yards and another score. “What a fantastic player.’’

But, despite the Seahawks’ eventual 30-27 win, Carroll said the scheme of Carolina offensive coordinator Norv Turner also helped McCaffrey, the Panthers’ star running back, find some holes in the Seattle defense.

“He had us guessing the whole day,’’ Carroll said. “He really did. They did a great job. … He had us moving and ducking and dodging all day.’’

McCaffrey’s biggest play was one that looked simple — a 59-yard rush, the longest allowed by Seattle all season, on a simple running play up the middle that helped set up a fourth-quarter TD that put Carolina ahead 27-20.

Exactly who was to blame was unclear, though safety Bradley McDougald hinted the Seahawks weren’t aligned properly.

“I feel like we did a pretty good job bottling him up in the run game all day, honestly,’’ McDougald said. “Besides just the miscommunication on that (the big run). I’d love to take (that) run back from him and see where he sits at the end of the day. No disrespect to him, he had a great game. He’s going to be a hell of a player going forward. But that’s definitely all us and not them.’’

Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, though, mostly credited McCaffrey for making the most of what he could get.

“We definitely don’t want to take away from him,’’ Wagner said. “He’s a great running back. You see the things he does. He did a lot of things in the run game, a lot of things in the pass game. We have some things we have to clean up, but that doesn’t take away from how well he ran the ball.’’