Another day, another Earl Thomas trade rumor.

But this one comes with the added gravity that Seattle is now said to be talking to “several teams” about Thomas instead of just the Dallas Cowboys, who have long been thought interested, and that Seattle may actually be getting the kind of offer that could make it realistic to pull off a deal.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com tweeted Thursday afternoon that the “Seahawks (are) in discussions with several teams regarding Earl Thomas. Seeking a 1st and 3rd round pick in return. May get more.”

Getting at least a first has been said all along to be the minimum Seattle would take for Thomas, and several reports Wednesday stated that Seattle had talked to Dallas about Thomas but that those discussions stalled because the Cowboys didn’t want to give up a first (Dallas has the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft this year, one spot behind Seattle at 18).

But that there is more smoke surrounding Thomas means there may be even more fire to the possibility that Thomas could be traded.

Seattle’s motivation for talking to teams about Thomas remains the same — Thomas is entering the final year of his contract in 2018 and it is thought he would like to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the least, which could mean roughly $14 million a season or so (though interestingly, La Canfora tweeted that Thomas’ asking price may just be $11 million. If that’s so, and Seattle doesn’t want to match that, it may well further explain why the team is taking offers for Thomas).

Any thought the Seahawks have for trading Thomas is rooted in concern over being able to keep him long-term and whether they are better off cutting their losses and getting what they can now instead of potentially losing him in free agency and getting a third-round comp pick in return in 2020.

Thomas, recall, said at the Pro Bowl that he would consider holding out if he didn’t get an extension prior to the 2018 season, which is the final year on his contract. Thomas is due to make $8.5 million in 2018 and the Seahawks would save that amount against the salary cap if he were traded (there is already a $1.9 million dead cap hit for Thomas).

The Cowboys have been regarded as a logical potential trade partner for Thomas since he’s a Texas native and longtime Cowboys fan who somewhat bizarrely let it be known he’d love to play for Dallas someday when he told coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” following Seattle’s game there on Christmas Eve.

Seahawks coach general manager John Schneider said at the NFL Combine two weeks ago that he has talked with Thomas’ agents but was vague on where things are headed.

“I’ve talked to his representatives in the meetings we’ve had down here,” he said. “We are meeting with all our guys here, as well as other teams, you know. Trying to figure out where everybody is. We have a huge map, and we’re just trying to put it all together.”

At that same time, Schneider also said that there were no untouchable players on the roster.

Since then, Seattle has traded Michael Bennett and released Richard Sherman — two players long considered “core” pieces of the team — while also allowing Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson to walk away in free agency as the team appears headed for its most serious makeover since the early years of the Pete Carroll/Schneider regime.

Intriguingly, the first big move the Seahawks made in free agency was to sign Bradley McDougald to a three-year contract worth up to $13.9 million. McDougald started the last seven games of last season at strong safety in place of the injured Kam Chancellor and the general thought is that McDougald was being signed to fill in again for Chancellor, who may not play again due to a neck/nerve issue.

But McDougald also started two games at free safety last season when Thomas was out with a hamstring injury, games against Washington and Arizona in which Seattle allowed a combined 33 points. And it’s possible the Seahawks also look at McDougald as a possible replacement for Thomas if a trade is made. Seattle drafted strong safety Delano Hill in the third round last season, and when both Thomas and Chancellor were out for the end of the Arizona game Seattle paired McDougald and Hill at safety.

Dealing Thomas would make it almost a complete facelift, as at the moment there’s a chance he could be the only remaining original member of the Legion of Boom on the roster in 2018, and one of only six players on the roster who predate the arrival of Russell Wilson in 2012.

Thomas was the second player drafted by Carroll/Schneider in 2010, taking with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round in 2010 after the team had earlier selected left tackle Russell Okung.

He has started all 121 games he has played for the Seahawks, as well as 12 more in the playoffs, and been named to six Pro Bowls — fourth most of any Seahawk behind only Hall of Famers Walter Jones, Steve Largent and Cortez Kennedy. But while each of those three played their entire careers with the Seahawks it’s increasingly looking like Thomas may he headed elsewhere.