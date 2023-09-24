It was a play the Seahawks actually had worked on during the week with DK Metcalf in mind.

“It was something we were scheming all week for DK, trying to get 14 the ball,” said Seattle receiver Jake Bobo. “… It was something we saw on tape all week that there was going to be an opportunity there.”

But with just under five minutes remaining in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, it was Bobo who found himself lined up to the left as the only receiver on the field instead of Metcalf in a two-tight end, extra offensive linemen set. From the 5-yard line, he took a little stutter step at the line, then sprinted past Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson and into the end zone where he leapt to catch a pass from Geno Smith, who had faked a handoff to Zach Charbonnet. Bobo tapped both feet down near the end line for his first career TD — and Seattle’s final score in a 37-27 win.

“Geno put it in the perfect spot,” Bobo said. “I had no choice but to come down with it.”

It was a play that perfectly encapsulated all that the Seahawks grew to love about Bobo during the preseason and training camp, making the team as an undrafted free agent and inspiring the “More Bobo” catch phrase.

“I was so fired up that Jake got that,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We missed some opportunities to him today, but he’s going to be a big factor. He did some really good things in this game today. I couldn’t see how intricate it was at the back line, but I’m sure he did it perfectly. He would figure out how to get in bounds. Great little play, great call, great throw by G [Smith] and also to finish it off like that.”

The Panthers protested Bobo hadn’t gotten his feet down, though replay showed he did. Bobo admitted he wasn’t initially sure.

“I was hoping I got both feet down,” he said. “It’s just something you kind of throw your feet down there and hopefully they come down in bounds. They did thankfully.”

After the play ended, Bobo spun the ball to the ground in celebration.

It was then that Tyler Lockett sprung to action from the sideline, sprinting on the field to get the ball to give it back.

“Sixteen, before catching that moon ball [on the two-point play that followed], he came off the sideline to get the ball,” Bobo said. “So I thank him for that.”

The ball safely in hand, Bobo said he will now probably give it to his mother, Casey.

Said Lockett of his memento-saving play: “Sometimes when you score everybody forgets about the ball because you want to get up, you want to celebrate. So I try to make sure we all get the ball for them because once that adrenaline rubs off they are like, ‘Oh, where’s the ball?’ Especially [for] Bobo’s first TD.”

Witherspoon learning quickly, both the good and bad

In his second career start, cornerback Devon Witherspoon — the fifth overall pick of the 2023 draft — showed again why the Seahawks wanted him, making a team-high 11 tackles and batting down two passes.

And according to Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon was targeted 11 times but gave up just three receptions for 19 yards.

“I thought Spoon had a terrific day today,” Carroll said. “You can see him. He’s all over the place. He factors into the game by being around the football to make the wins. You’re not going to stop them all, but he stopped a bunch today. Had a couple pass breakups and I think 11 tackles. So he’s big time.”

Said Witherspoon: “I’m just trying to make the plays that are coming to me.”

Witherspoon also learned a bit about the vagaries of NFL officiating.

He was flagged for a pass interference penalty on a third-and-8 play in the third quarter on a pass that went incomplete to D.J. Chark.

Witherspoon and Carroll vehemently argued the play — which happened in front of the Seattle bench — with Carroll throwing his trademark gum in disgust.

Carolina, down 22-13 at the time, used the first down to drive for a TD that put a little more drama in the game before Seattle scored two more TDs to put it away.

Witherspoon said officials didn’t tell him why they threw the flag.

“They ain’t tell me nothing,” Witherspoon said. “I’m just trying to see what I am doing wrong and they ain’t explaining to me. But the ref called it so it is what it is.”

Said Carroll: “That was a huge call in this game, wasn’t it? It was such a crucial time and they thought he grabbed his jersey. If they see any grab at all, they have the right to call it. That is how they defined it and that’s what the guy said he saw. So, good call on his part if that’s what happened.”

2013 team honored at halftime

The Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl winners were honored at halftime, with players entering through the tunnel and the trophy put on display on the field.

K.J. Wright and Ricardo Lockette spoke, with Lockette leading a rendition of the team’s famous “We all we got, we all we need” chant and Wright leading a “Sea-hawks” chant.

The group then posed for a picture on the field.

The team also held an event Friday night and attended the team’s walk-through Saturday.

“It was really a thrilling weekend; way more than I thought it would be,” Carroll said. “I didn’t know it would feel so emotional connecting with the guys, because they love the recollection of this time that we spent together, and they’ve all carried it with them, and it’s been a big part of their life. They deserve to cherish and relish in all the memories of that, and they are doing that. It just lives on because of that, really special.”

Also

Carroll said the 47-yard TD pass from Andy Dalton to Chark in the first half was exactly what it looked like — miscommunication in the secondary.

“Yeah, we screwed it up,” he said. “We busted it. We busted the coverage.”

Safety Quandre Diggs appeared to let Chark go, thinking he had help, only for Chark to break into the open with the other safety, Julian Love, trying to race over from the other side of the field to make the play to no avail.