SANTA CLARA, Calif. — This time, it was the defense and Jason Myers bailing out Russell Wilson.

On a night when Wilson threw one of his most inexplicable interceptions and had a fumble that helped lead to a costly turnover as the offense largely struggled, it was the Seattle defense that rose time and again to allow the Seahawks to pull out an unfathomable 27-24 overtime victory over the 49ers.

And it was Myers — the kicker whom the Seahawks publicly backed at every turn after he missed a potential winner last week — who first assured the game would go to overtime and then hit the winner at the last possible moment, nailing a 42-yarder as the clock ran out in overtime.

Seattle now is 8-2 and heads into its bye week having jumped right back into the race in the NFC West while handing San Francisco (8-1) its first defeat of the season.

Seattle won in overtime for the second consecutive week and now has six victories either by four points or less or in OT.

Myers’ winning kick came after his 49ers counterpart, Chase McLaughlin, who hit a 47-yard field goal with one second left to send the game to overtime, missed badly on a 47-yarder with 3:06 left in overtime that could have won the game.

On its ensuing possession, Seattle couldn’t gain a first down and punted.

But the 49ers — in a sequence sure to be questioned — started at their own 20 with 1:50 left and one timeout. Twenty-five seconds later, the Seahawks had the ball back at their own 36 following three consecutive San Francisco incomplete passes and a punt.

Seattle took over with 1:25 left and on third-and-four at the 42, the Seahawks sent their receivers deep, which opened up a wide hole for Wilson to run through.

Wilson scrambled 18 yards for a first down, then hit DK Metcalf for 8 yards. The Seahawks then used their run to set up Myers for the winner.

This time, unlike the 40-yarder he missed against Tampa Bay on the final play of regulation, he got the job done, and what had been a fevered Levi’s Stadium crowd left stunned after a game that featured more twists and turns than a corn maze.

But the one constant for Seattle was a defense that time and again kept the Seahawks in it against an offense that came as the third-highest scoring in the NFL.

The defense had earlier forced three turnovers that led to Seattle’s first 21 points — including a 10-yard fumble return for a score by Jadeveon Clowney and then held off the 49ers twice in the overtime period to force either a field goal or a punt to get the ball back for the Seattle offense.

Seattle seemed poised to win it on its first possession of overtime.

The Seahawks had a second-and-5 at the 14, seemingly assured a field goal that would at least make the 49ers have to work to keep the game alive.

Instead, Wilson went for broke, trying to hit Jacob Hollister on wheel route.

Dre Greenlaw, a backup linebacker playing in place of injured starter Kwon Alexander, picked it off and headed up field with a convoy attempting to lead him to a stunning touchdown.

Duane Brown, though, fought through the traffic to hit him out of bounds at the Seattle 49.

The interception was just Wilson’s second of the season, but also his second costly turnover in a game marred by them. Seattle had four on the night while the 49ers had three.

But the defense forced a field goal and McLaughlin missed and Seattle had a chance at redemption.

The game began as if it would be a coronation of the 49ers as the new power in the NFC West.

A raucous crowd filled a packed Levi’s Stadium on an unseasonably warm November night, and they had plenty to cheer about early as the 49ers scored the first two times they had the ball while holding Seattle to two straight three-and-outs.

The 49ers’ first drive, aided by two costly Seattle penalties, ended in a field goal.

The second, an 83-yard, seven-play march, ended in a touchdown, a 10-yard pass from Garoppolo to former Eastern Washington star Kendrick Bourne.

At that point, the Seahawks just keeping it respectable seemed a lofty goal, let alone winning.

But while the Seattle offense continued to try to find any sort of rhythm, the defense kept the Seahawks in it — the 49ers had just 48 yards on their final five possessions of the first half.

The Seattle defense got the Seahawks right back in it with Jarran Reed’s sack and the Clowney scoop-and-score.

On the play, the Seahawks took advantage of the fact that the 49ers had to go with backup center Ben Garland, who took over when starter Weston Richburg suffered a hand injury.

Reed and fellow defensive tackle Poona Ford stunted on the play and Reed broke free to hit Garoppolo and force the fumble. Clowney then had an easy scoop and score, going 10 yards for the touchdown to cut the lead to three with 2:51 left.

The touchdown was Clowney’s second as a Seahawk — he scored on an interception return to key a win at Arizona in September.

Seattle then forced two more turnovers that led to two more touchdowns in the third quarter and a 21-10 lead and the game seemed to have taken a stunning turn the way of the Seahawks.

But just when the Seahawks seemed in control, the game again took a stunning turn.

On a second-and-7 from the 35 Wilson was hit by Arik Armstead and K’Waun Williams with the ball popping out and into the hands of right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi probably should have cut the team’s losses at that point and gone down.

Instead, he tried to turn into a running back and linebacker Fred Warner knocked the ball out of Ifedi’s hands and DeForest Buckner picked it up and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown. Garoppolo then hit Kendrick Bourne to convert a two-point play and it was suddenly 21-18 with 12:01 remaining.

The Seahawks went three and out, and the 49ers drove for a tying field goal by McLaughlin with 6:17 remaining.

But even that came with its own craziness as Bourne dropped a pass that would have given the 49ers a first down inside the 10 on a third down, with the ball then going off the hands of both of Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and Tre Flowers.

The Seahawks took over at their own 25, and Carson used some hard running to pick up a third-and-1 and then a Wilson pass to Hollister and his own run of 5 yards took it into 49ers territory.

Then, in what might have been the key play of the game, Wilson hit recently acquired receiver Josh Gordon for 13 yards to convert a third-and-6 on what was the first pass he had thrown his way as a Seahawk.

Myers made his kick from 45.

But Seattle left 1:45 on the clock and the 49ers drove for McLaughlin’s kick to force overtime.