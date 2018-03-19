An option on Justin Britt's contract has been picked. That and a few other notes as the free agent period enters its second week.

A few notes as the NFL free agency period enters its second week Monday:

{Britt stays in the fold:} As had been expected, the Seahawks have picked up an option on the contract of center Justin Britt that keeps him under contract through the 2020 season. Seattle had a window that elapsed Sunday to pick up the option and they have done so, a source told the Seattle Times, confirming an earlier ESPN report.

The extension was part of a three-year, $27 million deal Britt signed last August. If the team had not picked up the option Britt could have been a free agent following the 2019 season. It would also have triggered a clause that would have meant Britt’s base salary would go from $2.75 million to $7.75 million this season. But Britt will now receive $5 million in a bonus, and as ESPN noted, his 2018 salary cap number remains at $6.17 million.

The move means the team expects Britt to continue manning the center position for the next three seasons and building around him in the middle.

Seattle can return four players who were starters on the offensive line at the end of the season — Britt, left tackle Duane Brown, right tackle Germain Ifedi and right guard Ethan Pocic. Luke Joeckel, the starter at left guard at the end of the season, is an unrestricted free agent and not expected back. Seattle could look to fill that spot in free agency or the draft, though other options include Jordan Roos, a rookie last season who made the team as an undrafted free agent, and Rees Odhiambo, a third-round pick two years ago who started seven games at left tackle last season.

What doesn’t appear in question is the line continuing to, well, center around Britt.

{Pryor planning New York visit:} Free agent receiver Terrelle Pryor is expected to conclude a visit with the Seahawks on Monday after arriving in town Sunday. But it doesn’t appear as if a contract with the Seahawks will materialize during the visits as multiple reports Monday indicated Pryor also has a visit planned to the New York Jets following his trip to Seattle.

The Seahawks appear to still be searching for a free agent receiver despite signing Jaron Brown on Friday as Seattle also had Markus Wheaton in for a visit.

{Davis visiting Los Angeles:} Running back Mike Davis, who became an unrestricted free agent last week when the Seahawks did not tender him as a restricted free agent, is reportedly visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (Davis also Tweeted the news).

Davis also earlier visited Detroit.

Davis emerged as Seattle’s starting tailback late in the season and finished as the leading rusher among all running backs with 240 yards. But Seattle also expects Chris Carson — who was the starter when the season began — to be fully healthy when the offseason program begins after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the fourth game.

Seattle could also just be waiting out Davis and hoping to re-sign him later. The NFL Draft is also considered as particularly deep in tailbacks.