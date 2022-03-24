The Seahawks’ 2022 draft changed drastically on March 8 when Russell Wilson was traded to Denver.

Not only did that give Seattle the No. 9 pick in the draft — its highest pick since taking left tackle Russell Okung sixth in 2010 — but also greatly upped the pressure on Seattle to get it right.

Before the Wilson trade, Seattle had been slotted to make its first pick at 41. Now, Seattle has three of the first 41 picks — 9, 40 and 41.

That’s a lot of ammo to reload rather than rebuild, as the Seahawks say they are doing, though it may hardly need stating that also leaves hardly any room for error when it comes to those picks.

So who might Seattle get at No. 9?

Here’s a look at some recent mock drafts. And if you like edge rushers — and particularly one from Oregon — you’re in luck. But there’s some quarterbacks too.

Pick: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon.

Comment: Though I was impressed with Thibodeaux’s presence at the combine, the league remains mixed on where to draft him. With Seattle gaining a first-round pick from the Russell Wilson deal he could be the kind of player who lures them away from the QB class.

My thought: As Sikkema references, some early mock drafts had Thibodeaux going first overall. But in the lead-up to the draft, some have questioned why he didn’t put up bigger stats at Oregon (an early ankle injury didn’t help) and that he often seemed better when lined up inside. If he’s really there at nine, Seattle may not need long to make this call.

Pick: Thibodeaux

Comment: The Seahawks bolstered their interior defensive line last week, re-signing Al Woods and inking Quinton Jefferson while adding Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Here, they look to the edge: Thibodeaux pairs nicely with the newly signed Uchenna Nwosu (plus up-and-comers in Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson) to give Seattle more oomph in the pass rush.

My thought: Another vote for Thibodeaux. And assuming you think Seattle is OK at quarterback — or that nine is too high for any of the QBs in this year’s draft — then adding an edge rusher makes a ton of sense.

Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Comment: What’s the Seahawks’ plan for 2022? Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and D.J. Reed are gone. Quandre Diggs, Al Woods, Rashaad Penny and Will Dissly are back. They added Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Uchenna Nwosu, among a few others. So even after parting ways with two of the best players in franchise history, I don’t think coach Pete Carroll & Co. want to rebuild. It seems they want to give it a go with Lock at quarterback and try to win. That’s why I don’t see quarterback being an option here; Carroll and general manager John Schneider can instead use this pick on an early starter. Cross could step in for veteran Duane Brown at left tackle. He’s a superb pass-blocker who dominated in the SEC.

My thought: With Brown unsigned, adding a left tackle makes a ton of sense. One potential concern is that Cross played just two full seasons at Mississippi State and doesn’t turn 22 until November. But that might mean there’s a lot of improvement still to come.

Pick: Thibodeaux

Comment: The Seahawks can’t pass on the uber-talented Thibodeaux as he nearly falls out of the top 10.

My thought: Yet another vote for Thibodeaux here. The two highest picks Seattle has spent on an edge rusher? Aaron Curry at fourth overall in 2009 and Jeff Bryant sixth in 1982. Curry had 5.5 sacks as a Seahawk; Bryant had 63.

Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Comment: The Seahawks need help in a lot of areas. Cross would be an immediate starter at left tackle.

My thought: Yep, we’re seeing a lot of unanimity in what Seattle should do.

Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Comment: With Denver sending Drew Lock to Seattle as part of the deal, the ‘Hawks can use him as a bridge starter and potential future trade commodity while they groom Willis to become the face of the franchise. though, true, that’s pretty much what always happens when QBs through without a defense. Willis’ 2,131 rushing yards might also stand out to Pete Carroll, allowing Seattle to keep its zone read package.

My thought: One question is whether the Seahawks will consider a QB so high. They may well think Lock is as good as anyone they’d get that high in the draft and use their first pick on other needs. My thought is it’s more likely the Seahawks take a QB later, especially if they have filled out the position more by then.

Pick: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

Comment: Seattle has always valued length at the cornerback position. I would imagine they are ecstatic to find him on the board as they come on the clock. Gardner has a case to be the top overall prospect in the class and the Seahawks are able to add him with the pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade.

My thought: Seattle has never taken a cornerback above the third round in the Carroll era (Shaquill Griffin in 2017). But could the Seahawks buck that trend this year? That Seattle has only one cornerback under contract for more than one year — Tre Brown — means it could be an option.

Pick: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Comment: I was relatively high on Drew Lock when he came onto the draft scene in 2019. His raw talent, combined with a weak QB class, provided the perfect storm for overestimation. As much as I want to be optimistic, the Seahawks can’t rely on him as a long-term starter. They’d be well-served to take a swing in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a smooth pro day showing, Matt Corral’s dynamic ability could earn him the pick.

My thought: Like Willis, Corral has good running ability — 1,338 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs at Ole Miss.

Pick: Willis

Comment: It makes no difference that the Seahawks have Drew Lock and are interested in re-signing Geno Smith. Seattle needs a franchise quarterback, and Willis could be the guy as an athletic, dual-threat playmaker. He will help the run game, force defenses to account for him and can heave it deep. Sound familiar, 12s?

My thought: Given his skill set, for better or worse, Willis would undoubtedly arrive with a lot of comparisons to Wilson.

Pick: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Comment: There is no better way to transition out of the Russell Wilson era than to pick a quarterback who is his antithesis. Desmond Ridder is a smart, calculated passer who wants to win from the pocket. He constantly pushes the limits in terms of finding difficult throws within structure without putting the ball in harm’s way very much. Granted, he can be a little too patient hunting for those deep throws, and his accuracy is nothing to write home about, but as far as finding a quarterback who does the right thing and keeps the train on the tracks, there is nobody better than Ridder in this class.

My thought: There’s not a lot of consensus on the order of quarterbacks for this year’s class, unlike the past few seasons. But one thing all three mentioned in these mocks have in common is being a good runner — Ridder had 2,180 rushing yards and 28 rushing TDs at Cincy.