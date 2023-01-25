While there are still three big games left in the NFL’s 2022 season, the 2023 draft season is beginning to kick into full swing.

Specifically, what some regard as the beginning of draft season, the Senior Bowl, will be held Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama, with the all-important practices — when teams get a particularly close look at many of the projected top picks — held during the week.

That also makes it a good time to begin what will be regular roundups of what some of the more well-known mock drafts are projecting for Seattle.

The Seahawks hold picks five and 20 in the first round and 10 overall for the draft, set for April 27-29.

In this roundup, we’ll focus specifically on what mocks project for Seattle in the first round at Nos. 5 and 20, with my comments along the way.

His picks: 5, edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; 20, edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State.

His comments: Of Wilson: “Pete Carroll admitted after the season that the Seahawks needed more difference-makers in their front seven. Wilson is a tall, long and rangy pass rusher. He can also set a physical edge against the run.”

And of McDonald: “The 23-year-old has elite get-off and can really bend at the top of his rush, but he’ll need to continue to add strength at the pro level. McDonald would team up with Uchenna Nwosu and Wilson to juice up the Seahawks’ pass rush.”

My comment: Edge is undoubtedly a major need for Seattle and, as such, a popular projection for the Seahawks. A fun fact about Wilson — he initially committed to Washington State for the Class of 2018 before decommitting and going first to Texas A&M and then Texas Tech, each much closer to his home of Henderson, Texas.

His picks: 5, Wilson; 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State.

His comments: On Wilson: “Pete Carroll, whose defense ranked 26th overall this season, has been searching for a dynamic edge rusher to lead a defensive resurgence in the Pacific Northwest.”

On Smith-Njigba: “General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll use their second first-round pick to add another explosive weapon to the offense’s arsenal.”

My comment: It’s worth noting Jeremiah and Brooks have quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State going before Seattle picks. Should one of those two still be on the board at five, Seattle might have more of a decision — especially depending on what has happened with Geno Smith by then. But assuming Smith is in the fold and Young and Stroud are gone, defense is the way almost everyone sees Seattle going at No. 5. Smith-Njigba would give Seattle a tantalizing third option at WR, something the team has struggled to find in recent years.

His picks: 5, Jalen Carter, Georgia; 20, CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia.

His comments: On Carter: “Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia ‘D’ that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback.”

On Ringo: “The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.”

My comment: Carter obviously makes a ton of sense. Ringo is an intriguing prospect, but Seattle has never taken a corner higher than the third round in the Carroll/Schneider era and had great success last year in snagging Tariq Woolen in the fifth. The Seahawks also still have high hopes for Tre Brown, who didn’t play much this year after recovering from a knee injury. Cornerback may not be a need for Seattle to avidly pursue at 20 unless the team really just sees a can’t-pass-up corner there.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

His picks: 5, edge Myles Murphy, Clemson; 20, Ringo.

His comments: On Murphy: “Murphy is the most impressive athlete in this defensive line class. What he can do physically at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds is comparable to last year’s No. 1 pick, Travon Walker. The Seahawks have been desperate for an impact edge rusher for years now, and Murphy can be that player in time.”

On Ringo: “Ringo is a Pete Carroll cornerback if I’ve ever seen one. He’s an enormous 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who should run in the low 4.3s. Stick him at the line of scrimmage and let him beat up opposing receivers all day across from Tariq Woolen. For his college career, Ringo allowed a catch on only 47.8% of targets into his coverage.”

My comment: Murphy, generally considered one of the top 10 recruits in the nation for the high school Class of 2020, lived up to all the hype at Clemson, a history that might also reassure teams he’ll be able to make a swift adjustment moving up a level yet again. As I noted above, not sure cornerback is the way Seattle would go, but Renner makes a strong case for Ringo.

Advertising

Their picks: So, here’s a mock that projects Seattle making trades with each of its first-round picks, moving down to No. 9 to take Wilson in a deal with Carolina, which takes Stroud at No. 5; and then up from No. 20 to 17 to take QB Anthony Richardson of Florida. There is no detailing what Seattle would be expected to get with the trades, however.

Their comments: On Wilson: “We had the Seahawks taking Wilson at No. 5 in our previous mock draft, and Seattle is thrilled to land him here with the ninth pick.”

And on Richardson: “Seattle moves up to make sure they get their developmental QB of the future in Richardson, who can wait behind Geno Smith for a couple of years. Richardson is ultra-talented but very raw.”

My comment: I like the thought process here, especially assuming Seattle would get some decent draft capital in return, and especially if really able to get Wilson at No. 9. Richardson indeed seems a real boom-or-bust player, and a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 24-15, and 17-9 last year, aren’t numbers Carroll would like much. But even assuming Smith is safely in the fold when the draft rolls around, Seattle figures to think seriously about the QBs who will be available.

James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

His picks: 5, Murphy; 20, Ringo.

His comments: On Murphy: “The Seahawks would love Carter or (Alabama edge Will) Anderson, but Myles Murphy is a freak of nature in his own right. Not dissimilar to last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, Murphy is already a dominant run defender but requires polishing as a pass rusher. Still, his tools at 6-5 and 275 pounds are worth banking on.”

On Ringo: “This is a dream scenario for the Seahawks. They nailed their selection of Tariq Woolen last season, and the 6’2″, 210-pound Kelee Ringo was designed to play in Seattle’s press-heavy scheme. He has his warts and inconsistencies from a technical standpoint, but it’s all there for Pete Carroll to tap into.”

My comment: As you can see, there’s a lot of consensus in mocks about who Seattle may take with both of its first-round picks, with most focusing on defense. That makes sense given the season the Seahawks just completed and Carroll’s comments afterward about needing to upgrade the front seven in particular and the defense overall.