If you missed the Pro Bowl on Sunday, well, you didn’t really miss much.

Understandably, no one wants to do anything to risk an injury in a meaningless All-Star game.

And that meant players mostly avoided major contract — few tackles were to the ground — and it was played at a speed slower than training-camp practices.

So, it was a game that resembled NFL football in name only.

But, it was still a game, with the AFC winning 41-35 and taking home $80,000 per player (compared to $40,000 for the NFC) and two Seahawks participating — quarterback Russell Wilson and left tackle Duane Brown

And if you did miss it, here’s a Seahawks-centric focus on what you need to know.

Advertising

Wilson, who was named to the game as an injury replacement for Tom Brady, finished 9 of 17 for 77 yards with two interceptions and a passer rating of 25.5, which would be a career low for a real game, and did not lead a scoring drive in four series.

Wilson was 3 of 8 for 19 yards with two interceptions in a rough first half, a passer rating of 6.2.

Interceptions were en vogue throughout the game. There were six in the first half thrown by five players, including three pick-sixes — with the timing on passes off with everyone operating at differing speeds, none of which were full. For the game, there were seven interceptions with all six QBs throwing at least one.

Wilson entered the game in the third series, sharing QB duties with Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

His third-down pass in the end zone intended for Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson was batted away by Cleveland’s Denzel Ward. On fourth down, Wilson’s pass went through the hands of San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and intercepted by New England’s J.C. Jackson.

Wilson also threw an interception in the second quarter, a deep pass picked off by Derwin James of the Chargers.

The game also featured a few experiments with rules, including that teams who had just scored could elect to take the ball at their own 25 and try a fourth-and-15 to keep possession (there were no kickoffs of any kind) and Wilson got a couple chances to try to convert.

Wilson threw one incompletion on a fourth-and-15 in the second quarter, intended for Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, as the teams went a combined 0-7 in the first half.

Advertising

Wilson got another shot at converting a fourth-and-15 in the fourth quarter after the NFC scored to cut the lead to 41-28. But his pass to Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook went for just 10 yards.

It was the ninth time Wilson was voted into the game or named as an injury replacement, tying Walter Jones for the most Pro Bowl nods as a Seahawk.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs were also named to the team — Diggs as a starter at free safety — but unable to play due to injury.

It was the sixth straight year Wagner was named to the game. Only four other players also have made it the last six years: Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Juszczyk.

Brown, who was named as an injury replacement for San Francisco’s Trent Williams, played the second and fourth quarters at left tackle.

The Seahawks’ mascot, Blitz, also attended the game, wearing a double-sided jersey with 6 on the front and 54 on the back to honor Diggs and Wagner.

MVPs were Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, each of the AFC. Herbert was 7-11 for 98 yards and two touchdowns while Crosby had three pass breakups and two sacks, one of Wilson on a fourth and two at the 24 in the fourth quarter.

But hey, it wasn’t all bad for Wilson. Wilson helped the NFC win the Precision Passing competition at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday with a record 29 points, a performance that appeared to show that the right middle finger injured during the season is all good.

Wilson, at least, seemed to feel that way, tweeting afterward “Guess that finger still works.’’