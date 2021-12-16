RENTON — The Seahawks were without their top four wide receivers at practice Thursday afternoon, leaving Penny Hart as the only receiver on the 53-player roster to work out with the team.

Tyler Lockett was placed on the COVID/reserve list Thursday morning, and DK Metcalf sat out practice for the second consecutive day with what the team lists as foot and back injuries.

Metcalf has been managing the foot since injuring it in practice Sept. 30. The extent of the back injury is not clear.

Freddie Swain and rookie Dee Eskridge have not practiced this week because of ankle and foot injuries, respectively. Swain was also listed with non-injury/personal designation to go along with his ankle injury.

“We’ll see where they are by the end of the week,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said after practice Thursday. “But it’s that time of year where a lot of guys have some little things here and there … (and) rest is sometimes better than being out here.”

In addition to Hart, the Seahawks worked out Thursday with practice-squad receivers Aaron Fuller, Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson and Matt Cole.

“Everyone on the roster has to have that mindset that, ‘This might be the week that I’m active,’” Waldron said. “You get to Week 14, 15, 16 into the season and you’re a young guy, you can’t let it start to be like, ‘Oh, it’s my redshirt freshman year.’ No (it should be), ‘This is a chance where I could have to help our team go win the game this week.’ And the guys have done a great job keeping that mindset and really understanding that, hey, it’s safety first and making sure everyone’s safe through these COVID times, but also, hey, these opportunities might come at the blink of an eye and you’ve got to be ready.”

After recovering from COVID, Everett excited for first game vs. Rams

Ten weeks ago, the Seahawks went into their first game against the rival Rams hoping and waiting, waiting and hoping, for a negative COVID-19 test to allow the return of one of their top playmakers.

Tight end Gerald Everett was not able to get his second negative test processed in time — more on that in a moment — before the Seahawks’ 26-17 loss to the Rams on Oct. 7 in Seattle.

“I was really bummed out,” Everett said Thursday, describing what it was like watching from home as his new team played his old team in that Thursday-night game.

The Seahawks (5-8) are in a similar position now as they navigate two new COVID cases entering their second game against the Rams scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Lockett and reserve running back Alex Collins were both added to the COVID/reserve list Thursday.

“I worry about those guys. … It’s definitely something tough to deal with on the body and on the mental,” Everett said. “But we’re gonna stay closely connected to those guys.”

Everett was the first Seahawk placed on the COVID list Sept. 29. A week later, he did have one negative test processed before the game against the Rams, but the NFL did not allow him to be activated for the game because his second negative test was not processed until the day of the game. (Under NFL protocols, that second test has to be processed the day before the game.)

The NFL and the NFL Players Association, in the wake of a escalating outbreak across the league this week, announced new protocols Thursday, allowing players — such as Lockett and Collins — for an easier path back to the field, provided they are vaccinated and show no symptoms, and they complete two negative tests (which can be done on the same day).

Everett missed two games while on the COVID list. He’s played in the Seahawks’ past eight games and has 36 catches for 294 yard and three touchdowns overall this season.

Everett spent four seasons playing for the Rams, who drafted him in the second round in 2017. This will be his first game against his old team.

“I’m definitely excited for it,” he said. “I’m going to keep preparing the way I’ve always prepared and just hope that my number’s called.”

Advertising

Two weeks ago, in the Seahawks’ 30-23 victory over the 49ers, Everett had what had to be the worst game of his NFL career. He essentially coughed up three turnovers — losing two fumbles and dropping a sure touchdown pass that resulted in an interception.

“It was tough, both mentally and physically for me, because I know what kind of player I am and the player I want to be eventually, and when I finished my career with things that I want to do,” he said. “So that game didn’t exemplify that and it was tough. But my teammates stood beside me and kept my head in the game. Even in practice, I asked coaches to be harder on me, and they did, and I responded well last week.”

Everett caught a short touchdown pass — extending the ball across the goal line — in Sunday’s win at Houston. That gave him three TD receptions this season, matching his career high.