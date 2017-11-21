Mike Davis is likely out for Sunday's game at San Francisco meaning the Seahawks will again be changing things up in the backfield.

The Seahawks’ merry-go-round at tailback appears headed for another turn.

Mike Davis, who got a surprise start in what was his first career game with Seattle on Monday after being signed off the practice squad earlier in the week, is unlikely to play Sunday against the 49ers with a strained groin suffered in the third quarter of a 34-31 loss to Atlanta.

Coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Tuesday that while it’s unclear yet the severity of the injury suffered by Davis that he will probably need to miss at least one game (the team obviously has a short turnaround this week with the Monday night game).

“He’s getting an MRI today so we’ll find out,” Carroll said. “But it’s unlikely that he can jump right back in as a runner.”

That means the Seahawks will apparently have to turn back to Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls along with J.D. McKissic. McKissic got most of the work after Davis went out Monday night. But he seems best suited to a complementary third-down back type of role and the Seahawks are likely to go back to some mix of Lacy and Rawls as the early-down backs.

Rawls was a healthy scratch on Monday night as Seattle decided to go with Davis, with Lacy as the backup in his first game back after missing the Arizona game a week ago Thursday with a groin injury. Lacy played just six snaps against the Falcons but Carroll said that was by design due to his injury.

“Eddie got a good week (of practice),” Carroll said. “Didn’t want to overdo it, he just barely made it back with his groin. So now we’ll see how we do.”

Davis was the fourth player to start at tailback this season for Seattle following Chris Carson, Lacy and Rawls. All have also battled injuries each missing at least one game specifically due to an injury and Carson out since the fourth game of the year with an ankle injury that has it unclear if he can make it back for the regular season, though Carroll said last week he’s optimistic that may happen.

Seattle had a similar revolving door last season at tailback and basically has had one ever since Marshawn Lynch suffered a hernia injury midway through the 2015 season.

Lynch made his last regular season start with Seattle on Nov. 15, 2015 against Arizona before being injured — he had been the official starter in 77 of Seattle’s 83 previous games before being sidelined, officially starting all but four games from 2011-14.

But since Lynch was injured against Arizona Seattle has had seven different starting tailbacks in the ensuing 33 regular season games — Rawls (14 starts), Derrick Coleman (one), Christine Michael (nine), C.J. Prosise (two), Carson (three), Lacy (three) and Davis (one). None have started more than six games in a row (Rawls and Michael each did that last season).

Most of the changes have been due to injury, though Seattle this week made the change from Rawls to Davis hoping to jumpstart what has been an anemic rushing attack — the Seahawks are 17th in rushing this week at 104.2 per game, a total heavy buffeted by quarterback Russell Wilson averaging 37.6 per game.

“We just need to see our guys, get out there, stay out there, let them show what they can do,” Carroll said. “Everybody keeps coming in and out and we can’t get a good feel for it. It’s been unfortunate. Nobody’s really jumped out. Some of that is the (offensive) line and how we’ve played. But it’s just been unfortunate it’s been so changing.”

Now it appears likely to go back to where it began with Rawls and Lacy, each of whom will now figure to get another shot at reversing what has been a disappointing season.

Lacy signed a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million in the spring after a four-year stint in Green Bay that included two 1,000-yard seasons. But Lacy has played just 100 snaps for the Seahawks with just 130 yards on 51 carries.

Rawls, who can be a restricted free agent after the season, hasn’t yet come close to matching the success of his rookie season and has just 125 yards on 49 carries and was a healthy inactive for the second time this season against the Falcons.

The Seahawks could make a roster move to add a running back if the team feels it risky going forward with just three against the 49ers but that would have to come from the outside since Seattle has no running backs on its practice squad.

Seattle will also have to shuffle its offensive line as Carroll said right guard Oday Aboushi is definitely out this week with a dislocated shoulder suffered late in Monday night’s game. Mark Glowinski, who began the year as the starter there, could return to that spot or the Seahawks could shake things up if Luke Joeckel returns and goes back to left guard. That could mean rookie Ethan Pocic going to right guard.

Carroll also said there was no specific timeline for cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who will now have to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on the first series Thursday night.