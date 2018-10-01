In his first start of the season, Mike Davis replaced Chris Carson and danced, dove and celebrated en route to the Seahawks' second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Davis danced.

In a cramped locker room with gray walls deep in the bowels of State Farm Stadium, as Davis’ teammates collapsed into folding chairs and shuffled to the showers, the second-year Seahawks running back stood in front of his locker and bounced. He swayed and popped and locked and wiggled, his legs still light despite 21 demanding carries.

Then he walked down a row of lockers, shaking each offensive lineman’s massive hand.

This, in the wake of a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, was an unforeseen celebration — a surprise party of sorts.

Last week, in a home-opening win over the Cowboys, starting running back Chris Carson carried 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday, in a mild surprise, Carson sat out with a hip injury.

It was Davis’ turn to dance.

“He found out when we were at the stadium that he would get the chance to start,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We talked about wanting him to start because he had more background and experience than putting (rookie running back Rashaad Penny) out there without any warning at all but knowing Rashaad would play.

“Mike just came through beautifully. Our guys really believe in this guy because of all of the work that he has done since he has been here. He has gotten so tough and so aggressive and so competitive. He is right at the heart of the kind of guy we like having on our club. For him to come through in a big way was great.”

In his first start of the season, the 5-foot-9, 217-pound Davis carried 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while adding four catches for 23 yards.

Not bad for a guy who was inactive in the season opener and had just three carries for three yards in the two games since.

“I come into every game like I’m going to be a starter,” Davis said. “I practice every week like I’m going to be a starter. So it won’t be a surprise to me when that time comes. I always prepare like the chance is going to come.”

When the chance came, the South Carolina alum capitalized. He opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, in which he burst around the right edge, benefited from a Russell Wilson block and somersaulted into the end zone. He also added a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second half.

Just don’t try and ask which score he preferred.

“A touchdown is a touchdown,” Davis responded, as if being asked to rank his children. “I’m happy for it all. So any time I get a touchdown, no matter if it’s one (yard) or 20, I’m happy.”

Davis is happy … and so is Carroll. That’s because, for the second consecutive week, his Seahawks produced a 100-yard rusher. Whether Carson or Davis, the running back was relatively interchangeable. Heck, even Penny produced nine carries for 49 yards.

The common thread, of course, were the big fellas blocking in front of them.

“These guys up front did a terrific job today,” Carroll said. “There are some teams that have a hard time running on these guys. To put up (171 rushing yards) is awesome. That is right where we want to get to.

“We can play off of that; we can fit off of that. We can put our team together off of that.”

Long story short, they can win off that. The Seahawks’ recent results prove it.

“I’m having a great time right now. I’m in the trenches with my boys!” roared grinning 342-pound right guard D.J. Fluker, as he peeled tape off of his fingers. “Where else could I be right now? We get to communicate, talk to each other, run the ball and talk a little bit of gibberish (trash) after the plays and keep moving.

“I think that we did a good job of moving the sticks. I’m excited.”

On Sunday, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more excited Seahawk than Davis, who scored just the second and third touchdowns of his four-year NFL career. The 25-year-old capped each score with an impromptu nap, lying on his side in the end zone with the football positioned like a pillow — eyes closed, a lion counting sheep.

“I just always feel like I’ve been slept on, ever since I came into the NFL,” Davis said, explaining the celebration. “It’s just a reminder that I’ll wake them up one day.”

While the doubters and haters sleep, Davis keeps right on dancing.