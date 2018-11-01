The Seattle punter won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his eventful game against Detroit Sunday.

In the room where the Seahawks special teamers meet every day, Seattle’s punter remains known simply as Michael Dickson.

“I’m not calling him any nickname,’’ Seahawks special teams coach Brian Schneider said Thursday of Dickson, who some Seattle teammates tabbed “Big Balls’’ after his decision Sunday to run when he was supposed to step out of the end zone and take a safety, a play that gave the Seahawks a first down with two minutes left and clinched a 28-14 win at Detroit.

“That’s pretty funny of those guys, though,” Schneider said. “I don’t know if it will stick or not. I don’t think it will.’’

Dickson doesn’t seem to care if it does.

He took to twitter after the game to question a quote attributed to him saying that “Yeah I’ve got big balls. They call me Big Balls Dickson.’’

Dickson says he made the comment on Twitter because he meant only to say that some teammates were saying “Big Balls” once he got to the sideline after making the play and that he didn’t mean to imply that he had given himself the nickname.

“I had my family asking ‘did you actually say like you have Big Balls?’’’ Dickson said Thursday. “I was like ‘no, it was twisted a little bit.’ But it is funny, so….’ ’’

It’s also a play that figures to live forever in Seahawks history.

Dickson was named as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday, just the sixth time a Seattle punter has won the award (Rick Tuten three times, Jon Ryan twice). And while his 47.5 yard net average was a big part of that honor, the run undoubtedly played a role (Dickson was also named by coaches as Seattle’s special teams player of the week and his picture on the board in the locker room honoring each week’s winner is of the run).

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said later that he might have put a little bug in Dickson’s ear about trying such a play when he told Dickson during the team’s trip to London that there might come a time he’d want to just take the ball and run with it if he saw an opening.

Dickson said when he relayed Carroll’s comment to Schneider, Schneider told him to never try it.

Schneider confirmed Thursday he wasn’t initially feeling on board with Dickson’s decision and may not necessarily want Dickson to try it again in such a situation.

“I was screaming ‘no, no, no,’’’ Schneider said. “And then ‘great job.’ It just happened so fast and you could see him kind of looking at it and you could just see him make the decision and go.’’

Schneider and Dickson also say the play isn’t maybe quite as out of the blue as it may have been portrayed or appeared.

Schneider says the team regularly practices that situation — the punter running around in the end zone to waste some time before stepping out and taking a safety — particularly during the offseason program and training camp when there’s lots of time to go over every potential scenario.

There became a little more need to go over that particular situation last season when the NFL changed the rules and made it illegal for offensive linemen to simply hold on such a play.

That rule change came after the Ravens memorably ran out the final 11 seconds of the clock in a game in 2016 when all of their offensive linemen held while the punter killed time and then took a safety (flags were thrown but the clock was allowed to run out.) Now, if holding were called on such a play, the time would be reset and the punting team forced to kick again.

“It’s a situation that we go through every year,’’ Schneider said. “All through OTAs and training camp.’’

And as much credit as Dickson got, Schneider said the blockers on the right side of the line — Barkevious Mingo, Austin Calitro and Delano Hill — also deserved kudos.

“Those guys did a really nice job and that’s really what allowed it to happen,’’ Schneider said. “That’s why there was no one (from the Lions) there.’’

Dickson also has more experience in such situations than might be thought or remembered.

As he recounted Thursday, he played six years of Australian Rules Football for the Sydney Swans organization, in their junior academy and on their reserve team. It was when Dickson didn’t make the cut for the main team that he decided to give punting a shot in 2015.

Dickson played on the back line for the Swans, where he had a role essentially similar to that of a defensive back in football, in at least one sense.

“My job was to stop the forwards from catching the ball and then I would like try to set it up for the midfielders and forwards,’’ he said. It was a job, he said, that meant he’d run “eight to 10 miles a game.’’

And it also meant all kinds of experience getting the ball and trying to weave his way through traffic.

The difference, he said, is that before being tackled in Australian Rules Football, “I’d have to kick it or hand toss it to someone else.’’

Sunday he had no choice but to just take the hit from Detroit’s Cre’Von LeBlanc, though it didn’t feel bad at all after he’d picked up nine yards and a first down on another play that added to his rapidly growing legend.

Even if, he said, many back home may not have understood what all the fuss was about.

“I don’t think it’s really known (in Australia) what it means to milk it and take a safety,’’ Dickson said. “They just thought it was a cool run.’’