This Sunday, the Seahawks will wear their customized cleats against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

Michael Bennett’s cleats are half black, with “Never Forgotten” painted across the instep of the left shoe, with the POW/MIA symbol on the outside of the right shoe, accompanied by the words “You are not forgotten.”

Bennett’s charity of choice is the National League of Prisoners-of-War/Missing-in-Action Families.

Linebacker D.J. Alexander’s cleats feature the faces of his pet boxers, Ruger, 1, and Charlie, almost 3, and they’re dedicated to the Northwest Boxer Rescue.

Rookie receiver Amara Darboh’s cleats show the outline of the African continent, and have “Schools for Salone” emblazoned on them. That’s the name of a Seattle-based nonprofit whose mission involves enhancing education opportunities for kids in Darboh’s native Sierra Leone.

This Sunday, the Seahawks will wear their customized cleats against the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

The NFL started the initiative last season, allowing players to wear customized cleats decorated with motifs related to charities of their choice. Thereafter, the cleats are auctioned off, with proceeds donated to the players’ chosen charities.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Bennett said. “You get a chance to know what we’re passionate about, what we care about and what really affects us on a daily basis, and what we want to bring awareness to.

“I think it’s a good way to show the fans what we’re involved in, and who we are as human beings.”

Every Seahawk polled had a story to explain his particular choice of charity.

Alexander picked the Northwest Boxer Rescue because he grew up with boxers, has two pet boxers now, and considers them his favorite breed of dog because of their affable personality and loving nature.

Running back Eddie Lacy picked the International Relief Team because the organization helps victims of natural disasters. Lacy can relate. The Geismar, La., native was 15 years old when Hurricane Katrina swept through New Orleans and devastated his family’s home.

“We lost a whole bunch of stuff and was displaced and pretty much had to start from the ground up,” Lacy said. “I understand what people go through with that. That’s why I felt like it was the perfect (nonprofit) for me to pick.”

Darboh was born in Sierra Leone, and his parents were both killed in the turmoil of the country’s civil war. He moved to Iowa as a refugee and eventually played football at Michigan. But he’s never forgotten his roots and was touched when a representative from Schools for Salone contacted him to welcome him to Seattle right after the Seahawks drafted him in May.

“They build schools in Sierra Leone, and they help mainly kids get an education,” Darboh said. “Just reading through what they did and thinking about my life, my education and all the knowledge I got from going to school growing up, I was like, ‘Man, they’re really doing a good thing.’ ”

Receiver Doug Baldwin also picked his “My Cause My Cleats” charity based on some deep-rooted childhood memories.

Baldwin’s customized cleats are gold and black with a fierce orange tiger’s face on the outside of the foot, with “SYSA” on the heel.

SYSA stands for the Southern Youth Sports Association, based outside Baldwin’s hometown of Gulf Breeze, Fla. Their mascot is a tiger.

SYSA offers youth sports programs and after-school activities, and Baldwin says his involvement with the organization helped to mold him into the man he is today.

“It’s much more than just a sports organization,” Baldwin said. “They teach a lot of lessons about life, and a lot of the principles they taught me, I still utilize today.

“It’s had a huge impact on me. The coaches that volunteer there, I still keep in contact with them and have great relationships with them. So the organization really means a lot to me.”

Some Seahawks also selected organizations they’ve never worked with before, but that aligned with their beliefs.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, and rookie linemen Ethan Pocic and Jordan Roos dedicated their cleats to the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides services and support to wounded veterans.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for military,” said Pocic, whose grandfathers both served in the Navy.

Added Roos, “I think it’s a way to say thank you for those men and women who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can play this game of football.”

That brings us back to Bennett, who’s incurred fierce backlash this year for his decision to sit during the pregame national anthem. Bennett has continually stated his protest gesture is meant to advocate for rights for oppressed people, and that it should not be viewed as any disrespect for the military.

His choice of charity should help reiterate that message.

Bennett said he could have chosen to dedicate his cleats to his own nonprofit, The Bennett Foundation. But he picked the National League of POW/MIA instead because the plight of people who’ve lost family members to war, or who’ve been prisoners of war, resonated with him recently while he was watching a PBS documentary on the Vietnam War.

“I wanted to make it about other people and not about myself,” Bennett said. “I just wanted to bring awareness to the issue. I think it’s an issue people don’t know a lot about, like how many people are missing.”

The issue struck a chord with Bennett, especially because he has personal ties to the military — his father is a Navy veteran.

“I’ve gotten a lot of letters from different people whose family (members) were either missing in action or prisoners of war,” Bennett said. “I got in contact with some great people. They write you a letter and you call them and they’re so surprised.

“You want to show them that you care, that it’s cool that they’re listening and that I’m listening to them too.”