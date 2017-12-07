Defensive end Michael Bennett has been named as the Seahawks' Man of the Year.

Defensive end Michael Bennett is the Seahawks’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the team announced Thursday

That means that Bennett was named as the team’s Man of the Year and now eligible to win the national award. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

As detailed by the team in a press release, among Bennett’s activities are a foundation, The Bennett Foundation, that has worked to fight obesity through OCEAN Programing (fighting Obesity through Community, Education, Activity and Nutrition). Bennett has also routinely held free camps and health clinics in Seattle, his hometown of Houston, his offseason home of Honolulu, and this year in South Dakota on the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe.

As the team detailed in a press release, Bennett also pledged his 2017 endorsement money to, as he wrote on Instagram, “help rebuild minority communities through STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), as well as initiatives that directly affect women of color, in hopes of creating more opportunities for our youth to build a brighter future.”

As further stated in a press release, His foundation is also partnering with the Africa-led global movement iamtheCODE to provide 100 marginalized girls in Africa entrance into STEAMED programs (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, entrepreneurship and design), as well as with multiple local organizations to start a gardening program for youth in juvenile detention. Bennett and his brother, Martellus Bennett, received the Shine A Light Awards at the BET Awards for the work they have done to uplift and inspire youth in minority communities.

Bennett regularly visits the King County Juvenile Youth Services Center on Fridays before home games, and has been generous with his time for teammate causes, not just locally, but also traveling as far as Haiti to support fellow Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril, and Norfolk, Virginia to support safety Kam Chancellor.

The team said that Bennett will also wear a Man of the Year helmet decal from week 14 through the end of the season, in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.