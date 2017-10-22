C.J. Prosise and Michael Bennett are among the Seahawks' active players for Sunday's game at New York against the Giants.

The news in Seattle’s inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Giants is most notable for who is not on it — running back C.J. Prosise.

While there were reports early Sunday that Prosise might not play while continuing to battle an ankle injury that sidelined him the last two weeks, the assumption is Prosise will give it a go since he is among the active players.

The inactives for Seattle are: CB Jeremy Lane, Safety Tedric Thompson, OLs Jordan Roos, Luke Joeckel and Isaiah Battle and DT Garrison Smith.

Lane and Joeckel are out due to injury with the others being healthy inactives.

Also active for the Seahawks is defensive tackle Michael Bennett, who is battling a plantar fascia injury but said during the week he would play.

Among the Giants’ inactives is receiver Sterling Shepard, who sat out last week but whom the team had hoped would be able to play. That again leaves the Giants without their top three receivers with Odell Bechkam Jr. out for the season and Brandon Marshall also on Injured Reserve.