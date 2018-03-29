Bennett had been scheduled to speak on April 9.

Former Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett has postponed a promotional visit for his book set for April 9 at Seattle University to deal with his recent arrest in Houston, according to a press release from his book company Thursday.

The released states Bennett “has had to postpone all scheduled speaking events for his new book Things That Make White People Uncomfortable at

this time. He is currently focused on working with his legal team to prepare for his April 23 court hearing in Houston, and spending time with his family. We stand with Michael during this difficult time. Michael is excited to share and discuss his book with readers in person, and is disappointed to have to postpone these events. He looks forward to picking back up when this case is behind him.”

Bennett’s book, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” will be officially released next week.

Bennett on Monday surrendered to police in Houston after being indicted on a charge of injury of the elderly.

Bennett’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, told USA Today on Thursday he remains confident Bennett will not be found guilty.

“When all the true facts come out, this was either a misunderstanding or a gross exaggeration,” Hardin was quoted as saying. “Whatever happened, he wasn’t the one (who allegedly pushed the staffers).”

Bennett was traded by the Seahawks to the Eagles last month. Coaches and officials of both teams said at the NFL annual meetings earlier this week in Orlando that they were not aware of the potential charges before the trade was made.