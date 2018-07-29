After notching career-highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in Arizona last season, Jaron Brown signed with the Seahawks in March. Now the 28-year-old wide receiver is motivated to take another positive step and contribute to a relatively unproven receiver corps.
Jaron Brown
Position: wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-3, 204
College: Clemson
Year with Seahawks: First
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks sign left tackle Duane Brown to three-year contract extension
- How a rocky tenure at Texas prepared Seahawks TE Tyrone Swoopes for a position switch
- Seahawks decide one position battle, sign a former Olympic sprinter
- Seahawks' K.J. Wright shows there's another way to handle impending free agency | Stone
- Analysis: Six impressions from Seahawks training camp Day 2
Three questions
What made Seattle the right place for you in free agency, and what has your first impression been of the organization?
“Everything’s first class — first-class organization, first-class practice facilities. It’s definitely been an incredible, positive experience. I felt like I had something to prove. Coming here with this culture, I just wanted to be a part of that and just hopefully be able to contribute to the team.”
It looked like you took a positive step last season, with career-highs in catches (31), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (4). What do you attribute that to?
“It was the first of many (positive steps) for me. Just getting out there and getting that experience, I think that’s really valuable. I think this year’s a little different, having a new offensive coordinator. So I have to start from the bottom and learn the offense all over again. I’m having fun with it.”
You invented a catchphrase, “WUDDNME,” that is a staple of your social media accounts. What is the origin of that and what does it mean?
“WUDDNME! (laughs) It started off as a simple little catchphrase after a game. One of the reporters was like, ‘Hey, good catch,’ and I was like, ‘Hey man, it wasn’t me.’ That’s kind of how I do it. It’s not taking credit for my accomplishments and never settling, always trying to strive forward. That’s kind of what I live by. It’s a way of life.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.