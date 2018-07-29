After notching career-highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in Arizona last season, Jaron Brown signed with the Seahawks in March. Now the 28-year-old wide receiver is motivated to take another positive step and contribute to a relatively unproven receiver corps.

Jaron Brown

Position: wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-3, 204

College: Clemson

Year with Seahawks: First

Three questions

What made Seattle the right place for you in free agency, and what has your first impression been of the organization?

“Everything’s first class — first-class organization, first-class practice facilities. It’s definitely been an incredible, positive experience. I felt like I had something to prove. Coming here with this culture, I just wanted to be a part of that and just hopefully be able to contribute to the team.”

It looked like you took a positive step last season, with career-highs in catches (31), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (4). What do you attribute that to?

“It was the first of many (positive steps) for me. Just getting out there and getting that experience, I think that’s really valuable. I think this year’s a little different, having a new offensive coordinator. So I have to start from the bottom and learn the offense all over again. I’m having fun with it.”

You invented a catchphrase, “WUDDNME,” that is a staple of your social media accounts. What is the origin of that and what does it mean?

“WUDDNME! (laughs) It started off as a simple little catchphrase after a game. One of the reporters was like, ‘Hey, good catch,’ and I was like, ‘Hey man, it wasn’t me.’ That’s kind of how I do it. It’s not taking credit for my accomplishments and never settling, always trying to strive forward. That’s kind of what I live by. It’s a way of life.”