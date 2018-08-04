A second-year Seahawks wide receiver, Moore — who hails from a Division II program — continues to be motivated to prove that he belongs.

David Moore

Position: wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-0, 215

College: East Central (OK) University

Year with Seahawks: second

Three questions

Coming from a Division II school in East Central University, do you feel any extra motivation to prove that you can compete with guys from more established programs?

“That’s one thing that I always had on my mind. My (college) coach always embedded that in my head when I was a freshman, that I’m not just going up against people in DII. (In my head) I’m competing against DIII, DII, DI, JUCO, everywhere. I just bring my best every day.”

What’s the competition and chemistry like in the wide receivers room in training camp?

“There’s a lot of talent in that room, man. I’m blessed to be with those guys, because I learn from everybody every day. We’ve got a good group of people. Those are my brothers. Competition is always going to be there, but at the end of the day we’re all brothers.”

Your college major was kinesiology, or the study of body movement. Does that knowledge apply or help you at all in your career?

“It does in a way. If something on my body is hurting I’ll know what to do or know about it a little bit. But I try to let the trainers tell me a little bit more about kinesiology (laughs). I’ve still got a little bit to learn.”