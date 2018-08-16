Second-year safety Lorenzo Jerome has made an impression since signing with the Seahawks on July 30.

Lorenzo Jerome

Position: free safety

Height, weight: 5-11, 205

College: St. Francis (Pa.)

Year with Seahawks: first

Three questions

You spent your college years at a small school, St. Francis University in Pennsylvania. Do you feel like you fell through the cracks in the recruiting process?

“I was a quarterback at J.P. Taravella (High School in Coral Springs, Fla.). I was undersized, but I had the ability to throw the ball and play defense. I had no offers coming out, and then St. Francis gave me my only full-ride offer. So I took it. They put me at corner at first. Against James Madison, I made a big hit — a big play. And that’s all she wrote. After that I took flight.”

Coming from a small school that many people may not have heard of, do you feel an added pressure to prove yourself at this level?

“Every day you come out here you need to prove yourself to the coaches, the organization. You always have something to prove. But the (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) game helped me out. The Senior Bowl helped me out a lot. Every day you have to prove yourself, because I came from a small school. I came from Taravella. I came from St. Francis. So I have a chip on my shoulder and I just want to prove that it doesn’t matter where you come from. You can make it out of anywhere.”

Has your experience as a high school quarterback helped you with the transition to safety?

“It actually helped me a lot, because I could see where he’s turning his shoulders, how he rotates his hips, where he wants to go with the ball. Then just reading the guys’ routes and reading the offensive schemes helps me out a lot as well.”