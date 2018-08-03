Alex McGough is fighting for the backup quarterback job in his first season with the Seahawks. The rookie has also reunited with the Griffin brothers in Seattle.

Alex McGough

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-3, 214

College: Florida International

Year with Seahawks: First

Three questions

This isn’t the first time you’ve been teammates with Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. Before you played against them at Florida International, you played with them on a high school 7-on-7 team, “Team Tampa.” What was that experience like?

“(Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback) Vernon Hargreaves was on the team, obviously the Griffin twins, myself, a couple more quarterbacks that are in the league now. There’s countless guys that I can name off right now. It was cool to be that young and to be around guys that had that talent. We knew that we had the talent, and we ended up winning back-to-back national championships. It was pretty cool.”

What has the process been like so far, adjusting to an NFL system?

“It’s fun. I think the Seahawks run a great program here. They love their players. You can tell that they do and that shows, because (I’ve felt) the love that I’ve gotten since I’ve gotten here. The learning curve is obviously the biggest thing. The speed of the game is more up-tempo, so everything is just an adjustment and I’m trying to get used to it. (Veteran quarterbacks) Russ (Wilson) and Austin Davis have really helped me out as far as getting to my goal.”

You mentioned the relationship with Russell Wilson and Austin Davis. How have those guys helped you to improve your game?

“They help me every chance they get. They’ll give me their advice, and I take it for what it is. I take it for a lot right now. It’s like a million bucks if Russ gives his input into what I’m doing, because it shows that he cares about this program and this team getting better.”