There's a new No. 24 in Seattle. Second-year Seahawk defensive back Mike Tyson isn't afraid to take Marshawn Lynch's old number (or alternate between multiple positions in training camp).

Mike Tyson

Position: Slot corner/free safety

Height, weight: 6-1, 207

College: Cincinnati

Year with Seahawks: Second

Three questions

You changed your number from 40 to 24 this offseason. What was the significance of that decision?

“First of all, I wanted to change my number because 40 wasn’t really a good number. It didn’t fit me, I felt like. But 24, Charles Woodson wore that number, and that’s my all-time favorite player. So that’s one reason why I got the number.”

The last player to wear that number here, of course, was Marshawn Lynch. Does that add any pressure, taking on his number?

“There’s pressure, but not too much pressure, because at the end of the day I still have to play my game. I can’t worry about everything else and what he did with the number. I have to do what I can do with the number, you know what I’m saying? I have to put on for me. But I respect it. I love everything he did. He’s a great player.”

You’ve been rotating between free safety and nickel corner. How do you feel about being utilized in multiple areas in training camp?

“I feel great. I play all three positions (nickel, safety, corner). I don’t mind playing them. Whatever I can do to help my team is what I’m going to do. If there’s a call for me to play free, strong, nickel, corner. I’m going to do it. I don’t have any complaints, because I’ve played them all. So I’m just ready to play.”