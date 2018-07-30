There's a new No. 24 in Seattle. Second-year Seahawk defensive back Mike Tyson isn't afraid to take Marshawn Lynch's old number (or alternate between multiple positions in training camp).
Mike Tyson
Position: Slot corner/free safety
Height, weight: 6-1, 207
College: Cincinnati
Year with Seahawks: Second
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks' first padded practice of training camp
- What to do about Felix Hernandez after the Angels thrash the Mariners 11-5? WATCH
- Seahawks decide one position battle, sign a former Olympic sprinter
- Top 5 things Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Sunday
- UW Huskies fall preview: Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed — best backfield combo in UW history?
Three questions
You changed your number from 40 to 24 this offseason. What was the significance of that decision?
“First of all, I wanted to change my number because 40 wasn’t really a good number. It didn’t fit me, I felt like. But 24, Charles Woodson wore that number, and that’s my all-time favorite player. So that’s one reason why I got the number.”
The last player to wear that number here, of course, was Marshawn Lynch. Does that add any pressure, taking on his number?
“There’s pressure, but not too much pressure, because at the end of the day I still have to play my game. I can’t worry about everything else and what he did with the number. I have to do what I can do with the number, you know what I’m saying? I have to put on for me. But I respect it. I love everything he did. He’s a great player.”
You’ve been rotating between free safety and nickel corner. How do you feel about being utilized in multiple areas in training camp?
“I feel great. I play all three positions (nickel, safety, corner). I don’t mind playing them. Whatever I can do to help my team is what I’m going to do. If there’s a call for me to play free, strong, nickel, corner. I’m going to do it. I don’t have any complaints, because I’ve played them all. So I’m just ready to play.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.