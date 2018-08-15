In high school, Jeremy Boykins head dreams of becoming a pilot. So how did the 6-2 cornerback transition into an NFL career?
Jeremy Boykins
Position: cornerback
Height, weight: 6-2, 183
College: Central Florida
Year with Seahawks: first
Three questions
You’re one of many former Central Florida Knights on the roster, including the Griffin brothers, safety T.J. Mutcherson and wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Does it feel like a UCF reunion in Seattle?
“It’s amazing, because a couple years ago I was just playing with Shaquill and Shaquem and T.J. I didn’t get to see Brandon Marshall play. He was a little older than me. But I get to see him with me now, so it’s kind of amazing. It’s just like a home. It feels like I’m at UCF again. But I’m just at a higher level now. It’s fun.”
You didn’t start playing football until your sophomore year of high school. How did you get started?
“I was actually in the aerospace academy. I wanted to be a pilot. I was leaning in that direction, and my neighbor wanted to try out (for football). He was kind of nervous to try out, so he was like, ‘Hey, can you try out with me?’ If it wasn’t for him I would never have played football. I wouldn’t be here.”
As a tall cornerback and a young player, what has it been liked to be matched up with an established veteran like Marshall?
“It’s just learning. It’s a learning experience. He’s a vet, so he knows little things to create separation, little things to get open. So it’s just me learning from him. It’s actually great. I actually like guarding him.”
