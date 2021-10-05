When he had something to say, Marshawn Lynch was never one to hold his opinion while forging a 12-year NFL career with brash, straight-talk bravado that mirrored the punishing on-field exploits of the former Seahawks star nicknamed ‘Beast Mode.’

Those traits will seemingly serve Lynch well in his new role as the first-ever chief brand ambassador for the NFL Players Association, which will work with retired players and current NFL athletes to “get the most out of football, providing strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players.”

“I’m always trying to make the most out of my time and opportunities,” Lynch said in a statement released by the NFLPA. “Ya’ feel me? If you make it through pee wee, high school, college and you’re lucky enough to call yourself an NFL player, you’re in a situation to create and take part in hella opportunities. But you have to understand that you only get a little bit of time in that uni’, so you got to max it out and put yourself in a position to make plays on and off the turf.”

Taken in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Lynch began his career in Buffalo and spent three full seasons with the Bills before being traded to Seattle during the 2010 season.

The 35-year-old Lynch played 7½ years (2010-15, 2019) in Seattle where he had a dominant run of four straight Pro Bowl seasons, including a championship run with the Seahawks in 2013-14.

Following a brief retirement and sitting out the 2016 season, Lynch played two years with the Oakland Raiders (2017-18) before rejoining the Seahawks in 2019 for a three-game stint, including two playoff appearances.

Away from football, Lynch has developed several business ventures, including Beast Mode apparel company, Beast Mode Productions, a film and television company and Beast Mode Marketing, which represents athletes.

Additionally, Lynch launched Dodi Blunts, a California-based cannabis company, joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots SC of the USL Championship men’s soccer league and the Professional Fighters League, a mixed-martial arts organization.

“Few players have used their platforms to build leverage for both their individual success as well as the success of all players like Marshawn has – all while remaining true to himself and his values,” said NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith in a statement. “Having him on board as our chief brand ambassador and mentor who has been in their shoes is a huge win in furthering our mission as a full-service union to our men on and off the field.”

Lynch’s celebrity status has grown exponentially during retirement as he establishes himself as an product endorser and actor.

“By partnering with the NFLPA and working with De Smith, I can share my path, pass down what I’ve been through and seen, so players can see what’s really out there for them and tap in to all the resources that their teams, communities and the PA have available,” Lynch said. “I want to put them in positions to be successful in every facet of their lives from building businesses based on their passions to of course takin’ care of their mentals and stackin’ their chicken.”