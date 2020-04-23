It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Marshawn Lynch spent his 34th birthday giving back to his hometown.

On Wednesday, Lynch was spotted driving around a little cart and handing out Beast Mode masks to people at a park in Oakland.

Lynch never seems to miss a chance to show love to his hometown, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynch returned to the Seahawks in December for three games, rushing for 67 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns. He’s now a free agent and isn’t expected to return to the Seahawks, but coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider didn’t rule out a return at the NFL combine in February.

He has also been starring in HBO’s new season of “Westworld.”