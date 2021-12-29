Marshawn Lynch as a part-owner of the Seahawks someday?

“It’s not far-fetched,” Lynch said during an interview Tuesday night on “The Crew,” hosted by longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Lynch made the comment in response to a question about what he’d say to Seahawks chair Jody Allen if he had the chance, with the question also referencing a tweet this week from former Seahawk Kam Chancellor that “Me and Jody Allen need to have a discussion about the future of the seahawks. #JustSayin.”

Lynch said he wouldn’t want to talk to her about football stuff, but instead about somehow getting involved in ownership.

“To be honest with you I’d be talking to her to see how I could get involved with the team just from ownership or something like that,” said Lynch, a running back with the team from 2010-15 and then again in 2019.

“… Realistically, I’m trying to figure out how I can come in and be a part of some ownership so I can go ahead and make my staple on the Seattle community and team that way.”

Lynch noted he’s a part-owner of Bay Area Panthers, a member of the Indoor Football League, as well as the Oakland Roots of the United Soccer League.

“I mean why not?” he said when asked how serious he was. “I dedicated more than half of my life to playing ball, so I got out of it what I could get out of it by beating my feet so coming in on a situation where I could say I’ve got some ownership in a team. … It’s not that I’m trying to come in and buy a team, just trying to finesse my way in there any way possible.”

NFL teams, of course, are as expensive as anything gets in pro sports — the Seahawks were valued at $3.5 billion by Forbes Magazine in August, 12th among all NFL teams. Paul Allen bought the team for $194 million in 1996.

Lynch made $58 million during his NFL career, according to OvertheCap.com.

As for what Lynch thinks of the current direction of the Seahawks?

He appeared to indicate the Seahawks shouldn’t make any change at the top, saying “I think they will be all right, man.

“They always playing the long game and I think just right now, every dog has their day and right now it’s probably just not their time. But if I know anything about Pete (Carroll) he is working to put some kind of a plan together.

“What I’ve know for Seattle is they always had a plan and they are always working for that long end game and if there is any chance for them to pull it out somehow some way they go ahead and do their thing. So at the end of the day I wouldn’t count them out.”