Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch had his first 100-yard rushing game since coming out of retirement.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch turned back the clock to his Beast Mode days and powered the Oakland Raiders back into first place in the AFC West.

Lynch had a 51-yard touchdown run and his first 100-yard rushing game since coming out of retirement, leading the Raiders to a 24-17 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

“He’s still got it,” Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman said. “Just to see him running the way that he’s run for so many years. I know exactly what that defense is facing, and he’s a hard tackle.”

The win moved the Raiders (6-6) into a three-way tie for first place with Kansas City and the Chargers despite a four-game losing streak earlier in the season.

Lynch gained 101 yards on 17 carries. His 51-yard run on Oakland’s opening drive staked the team to the lead and his 21-yard catch and run on a third-down pass in the fourth quarter set up a 9-yard TD run by DeAndre Washington that made it 17-7.

Lynch has averaged 93 yards from scrimmage since returning from a one-game suspension with four touchdowns in four games.

“I’ve seen a little more pep in his step,” Oakland coach Jack Del Rio said. “I can’t speak for him. I just know what I see. It’s been good. I welcome it and we’re taking full advantage of it.”

Notes

• Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, playing in his first game since Dec. 21, 2014, after substance-abuse issues nearly ended his career, had four receptions for 85 yards.

• New England’s Tom Brady got his 27th win over Buffalo, breaking Brett Favre’s record for wins by a quarterback against a single opponent. Favre beat Detroit 26 times. Brady also became the fourth player in league history to surpass 65,000 passing yards, joining Peyton Manning, Favre and Drew Brees.

• New England won its 10th game for the 15th consecutive season, the second-longest streak in league history. San Francisco had at least 10 wins in 16 straight seasons from 1983 to 1998.