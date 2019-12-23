A reunion of Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks is indeed a possibility.
Lynch is said to be flying to Seattle Monday to meet with Seahawks officials to discuss potentially signing with the team for the remainder of the season.
The news of the visit was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times that the team would consider signing Lynch. Several other running backs will also be considered, including C.J. Anderson — who helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl last season — and another former Seahawk, Robert Turbin.
Seattle is likely to sign at least two running backs to take the roster spots of Chris Carson and C.J.Prosise, who each suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
But it is obviously Lynch who would draw the most attention as he would attempt to have one last and improbable act in a Seahawks career that appeared to have ended for good when he retired following the 2015 season.
Lynch is the fourth-leading rusher in team history with 6,347 yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 57.
After sitting out the 2016 season he played in 2017 ad 2018 with the Raiders,
Lynch, who is 33 years old, has not played since suffering a groin injury while playing for the Raiders against the Seahawks in a game in London on Oct. 14, 2018.
Lynch finished last season on injured reserve and became an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Raiders expired following the season.
Lynch last played for Seattle in 2015, famously announcing his retirement by tweeting a photo of a pair of cleats hanging over an electrical wire during the Super Bowl.
After sitting out a year, he returned to play two seasons for his hometown Raiders and had 1,267 yards on 297 carries with Oakland.
Lynch never announced his retirement, and a report in May said he would return to the Raiders this year if they needed him.
Lynch visited the Seahawks’ training complex two weeks ago when he was in town, but at the time playing was not considered. The visit was merely a social one, though the team had to report it to the NFL since Lynch has not officially retired.
But that will be different now as Lynch will meet with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to consider playing again.
Turbin was one of two veteran free agent tailbacks reported by Field Yates of ESPN to have worked out for Seattle last Tuesday, the other being Alfred Blue, who played for Houston from 2014-18, with 16 starts and gaining 2,407 yards — a source confirmed that Turbin visited. Turbin was a fourth-round pick by Seattle in the memorable 2012 draft out of Utah State, where he was a teammate of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Turbin later became a training camp roommate of another rookie from that class — quarterback Russell Wilson — and the two have long been close (Turbin was among the groomsmen at Wilson’s wedding to Ciara in 2016.)
Turbin gained 354, 264 and 310 yards in his three seasons with Seattle from 2012-14 serving as the backup to Lynch as well as often filling the role as a third-down/two-minute back.
He was waived by Seattle in September of 2015, in part due to the emergence of then-rookie Thomas Rawls, and has since played for Cleveland, Dallas and the Colts.
He played just two games for the Colts in 2018 before being cut in November after spending much of the season dealing with a shoulder injury.
Turbin, 30, has not been on a roster this season but did have a tryout with the Raiders in the spring.
