A reunion of Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks is indeed a possibility.

Lynch is said to be flying to Seattle Monday to meet with Seahawks officials to discuss potentially signing with the team for the remainder of the season.

The news of the visit was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times that the team would consider signing Lynch. Several other running backs will also be considered, including C.J. Anderson — who helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl last season — and another former Seahawk, Robert Turbin.

Seattle is likely to sign at least two running backs to take the roster spots of Chris Carson and C.J.Prosise, who each suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

But it is obviously Lynch who would draw the most attention as he would attempt to have one last and improbable act in a Seahawks career that appeared to have ended for good when he retired following the 2015 season.

Lynch is the fourth-leading rusher in team history with 6,347 yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 57.

After sitting out the 2016 season he played in 2017 ad 2018 with the Raiders,

Lynch, who is 33 years old, has not played since suffering a groin injury while playing for the Raiders against the Seahawks in a game in London on Oct. 14, 2018.

Lynch finished last season on injured reserve and became an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Raiders expired following the season.

Lynch last played for Seattle in 2015, famously announcing his retirement by tweeting a photo of a pair of cleats hanging over an electrical wire during the Super Bowl.