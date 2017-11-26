Lynch, of the Raiders, helped Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib make it to the locker room after he was ejected for fighting with Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree.
While the Seahawks were playing a quiet first half in Santa Clara, Calif., against the 49ers, across the Bay, a brawl broke out between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.
At the middle of it: Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib (who have some history) — and just about everyone else.
Notably absent: Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch. Instead, Lynch appears toward the end of the scuffle, not to get involved like he did earlier this season, but to escort Talib through the hostile Raiders’ sideline and to the locker room after he and Crabtree were ejected from the game.
Watch | Lynch escorts Talib to locker room
Crabtree and Talib ejected. Marshawn escorts Talib out pic.twitter.com/u8IbW4vvVR
— Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) November 26, 2017
Watch | Full Raiders-Broncos fight
Raiders Broncos fight pic.twitter.com/9vqhJ7HSjz
— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017
