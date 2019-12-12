Marshawn Lynch has been in Seattle this week, and he paid a visit to the Seahawks’ training facility, the VMAC in Renton, to say hello.

Because of a quirk in NFL rules — the former Seahawk is still an unrestricted free agent and has not filed retirement papers — the team will have to report it as an official visit and it will show up on the league’s official transaction report this week.

That might have led to rumors that the team and Lynch might be interested in a reunion, especially because the Seahawks have a sudden need at tailback with Rashaad Penny’s injury.

But it was quickly made clear that the visit was strictly personal and not related to Lynch trying to continue to play. Lynch, who is 33 years old, has not played since suffering a groin injury while playing for the Raiders against the Seahawks in a game in London on Oct. 14, 2018.

Lynch finished last season on injured reserve and became an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Raiders expired following the season.

Lynch last played for Seattle in 2015, famously announcing his retirement by tweeting a photo of a pair of cleats hanging over an electrical wire during the Super Bowl.

After sitting out a year, he returned to play two seasons for his hometown Raiders and had 1,267 yards on 297 carries with Oakland.

Lynch never announced his retirement, and a report in May said he would return to the Raiders this year if they needed him — but only the Raiders.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Toronto Sun in September on a promotional tour, he answered a question about whether he was really done in a way only he can.

“You know? This time, and I said this before, man. But you know … (long pause) … I’m just going to say s***. S*** happens. But as of right now? Yeah, I’m done.”