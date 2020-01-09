Marshawn Lynch has 12 years of life and NFL experience on rookie running back Travis Homer. He’s also got four more Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl ring, 2,424 more rushing attempts, 10,299 more yards and 85 more touchdowns. But Homer, the Seahawks’ sixth-round pick out of Miami, is the engine keeping the Seahawks’ backfield chugging amid injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.

That’s what Lynch has been saying, anyways.

“I’m feeding off you,” Lynch told Homer during the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against San Francisco. “You’re inspiring me right now. Keep inspiring me.”

And Homer has fed off the praise.

“It was definitely a cool moment for me to have one of the greatest come up to me and say what he said. I took that to heart,” he said.

It’s clear Lynch has had an impact on the rookie. And he’s having fun with the 21-year-old as well.

During Sunday’s 17-9 wild-card win in Philadelphia, Beast Mode poked fun at himself and fellow veteran back Robert Turbin in a video that surfaced Thursday on Twitter.

"And you our little youngster, coming through the old folks home"@travishomer4 sitting in between @MoneyLynch and @RobertJTurbin is everything. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5M7bsSn2hH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2020

“You can’t let me and Turbin (sit next to each other). It’s too much age between us.” Lynch joked with Homer, signaling for the rookie to sit between them. “You gotta sit and break up the age. … He gotta come get some of this game.”

After Homer follows Lynch’s direction, Beast Mode replies: “Don’t that feel better? I felt like we was in the senior-citizen home. And you our little youngster coming through the old folks’ home — come check on me and Turbo and make sure we alright.”

Lynch, 33, and Turbin, 30, will continue to lean on the young legs of Homer in Sunday’s divisional-round game in Green Bay, but Lynch will likely be in for his heaviest workload since returning to football after a 14-month hiatus.

“He will be more involved from this point forward,” Carroll said Monday. “He’s going to play more this week. He’s ready to and he’s had enough time with us, and he feels confident about what he is doing and the plan, and we can get him in and out of there and have those two guys really go at it.”