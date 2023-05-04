The NFL draft may be over.

What isn’t is the debate about decisions made during those dizzying three days.

Which makes it the perfect time for another Seahawks Twitter mailbag to address some of the questions lingering in the minds of readers. Let’s get to it.

@plumjuice64 asked: “I would love you to ask Pete/John (Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider) if they planned on taking (Florida quarterback) Anthony Richardson at #5. I truly believe that was their plan. I really wanted him to be a Seahawk!’’

Here’s the thing — they will never give a straight answer to what is a hypothetical question.

As Carroll said when asked that on Sports Radio KJR 93.3 this week — “you’ll never know.” Carroll did allow that “we would have had to make that choice” if Richardson had been available there.

That’s my understanding, as well, that they had not ruled out potentially taking Richardson if he was there at five.

But that also depended on who else would have been available — Alabama’s Will Anderson and Devon Witherspoon were the top two non-quarterbacks on their board and the preference, from my understanding, was one of them.

But if both had been gone, which they weren’t ruling out as a possibility going into the draft thinking that Arizona could take Witherspoon at three, they would have had a decision to make — and I don’t think either Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson would have been considerations at five in that scenario.

About Carter, I think he was still on Seattle’s board, if he’d been available later — the Seahawks also picked at 20. But they weren’t comfortable enough to take that leap at five, preferring Witherspoon (and Anderson, if he’d fallen).

But as we know, the Richardson decision was made for Seattle when the Colts selected him at four.

What we also know is that they were not trying to move up, meaning they were content to take whoever fell to them at five of Anderson and Witherspoon and possibly Richardson — or move down if none of them did. Schneider said there were two players Seattle was not going to move off five for, and it appears those two were Anderson and Witherspoon. Had Richardson been there, but not Anderson and Witherspoon, that’s when trade down options would have been more seriously considered. Or would they have taken him? It’s possible they don’t even know for sure.

@HoodCanal8 asked: Will the C-Hawks pick another veteran QB?

I don’t think so. What was obviously interesting about Seattle’s draft is not taking a quarterback with any of their 10 picks. Seattle still has drafted only two quarterbacks — Russell Wilson in 2012 and Alex McGough (seventh round in 2018) — in the Schneider-Carroll era.

Who would have thought, on the day that the Wilson trade was made, that the Seahawks would not use any of what turned out to be 19 combined picks in the 2022 or 2023 drafts on a QB?

Geno Smith obviously showed again he can be a starter in the NFL. And the Seahawks remain high on the potential of Drew Lock, to whom they made a little of bit a commitment with a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

It’s obvious the Seahawks were like the rest of the NFL in deciding that there was a big drop from the top three of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Richardson to everybody else.

And here’s one thing to consider — Lock, who turned 26 in November, is only 14 months younger than Hendon Hooker.

Seattle twice passed on Hooker, at 37 and 52.

They also essentially passed twice on every other QB other than the top three, Hooker and Will Levis.

Every other QB was still on the board when Seattle traded the 83rd pick to Denver, and still on the board when the Seahawks picked again at 108.

It’s thought the one mid-round QB they liked was Jaren Hall of BYU. He went 164th after Seattle had already made eight picks.

In other words, they had their chances to add to the QB duo but decided not to.

And one reason is that the Seahawks still really want to see what they have in Lock.

Drafting a QB would have meant having to find a way to split up the backup reps that much more behind Smith.

But the Seahawks are committed to Lock as the backup, and especially during the offseason program and training camp, want to give him as much work as possible.

That’s a long-winded way of saying “no, probably not” to your question.

Seattle has also agreed to sign undrafted rookie free agent Holton Ahlers out of East Carolina as a third quarterback on the roster. For now, they may be all they do at QB.

@bradc42 asked: Does JSN mean the failed (Dee) Eskridge experiment is over now?

To clarify the question, JSN refers to Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, taken with Seattle’s second of two first-round picks at No. 20 overall.

I’d start the answer first by saying that I’m not sure we’ve ever really sen the Eskridge experiment begin. He suffered a concussion in his first NFL game in the opener at Indianapolis in 2021 and has battled a slew of ailments since. That has limited him to 20 games — 10 each season — and just 17 receptions.

And the inability of Eskridge so far to stay on the field enough to live up to the potential that compelled the team to take him 56th overall in 2021 helped lead to the decision to take Smith-Njigba.

So, certainly, if you wrote up a depth chart today, Smith-Njigba is the third receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and Eskridge is at best the fourth.

And as such, Eskridge is undoubtedly going to have to fight for his job in training camp this year.

His contract contained guaranteed money the first two years, but doesn’t have any in the final two years, so from a cash standpoint Seattle has no more commitment to Eskridge.

From a cap standpoint, cutting Eskridge doesn’t save a ton of money but it does save a little — $1.2 million. With the Seahawks as cash strapped as they are, every little bit could help.

But, after the top three, Seattle has few sure things at receiver. Along with Eskridge, other receivers on the roster are 2022 seventh-round pick Dareke Young and Cody Thompson and Easop Winston Jr., both of whom have spent time on Seattle’s practice squad but not on the 53-man roster.

Seattle has reportedly signed five undrafted rookie free agents at receiver — Jake Bobo of UCLA, Matt Landers of Arkansas, Tyjon Lindsey of Oregon State, C.J. Johnson of East Carolina and John Hall of Northwood.

Schneider cited the 6-5, 215-pound Bobo, who caught six passes for 142 yards against UW last fall, when asked this week on Seattle Sports 710 to name a UDFA who stands out among those the team has signed.

So, there will be competition for the last couple roster spots at receiver — Seattle usually keeps five or six on its 53-man roster and two or three on the practice squad.

But Eskridge is going to be given every chance to show he can still play up to his second-round draft standing. And if he does, that just makes Seattle’s receiving corps that much better.