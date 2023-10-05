A bye week is the perfect time for another Seahawks mailbag.

So let’s get to it with questions about depth at quarterback, the trade deadline, the offensive line and more. As always, some questions lightly edited for clarity.

@KateOHareWrites asked: When are we going to get a QB3 [third quarterback]? Or are we?

That’s a particularly good question after what happened Monday night with Geno Smith forced to leave the game for much of the second quarter to have his knee and ankle examined.

That left only Drew Lock as an available quarterback and the only other one on the roster.

Seattle had Holton Ahlers on the roster throughout training camp and preseason and on the practice squad for the first game against the Rams.

Ahlers, an undrafted rookie free agent out of East Carolina, was released off the practice squad on Sept. 12 when Seattle had to add players to the PS at other positions due to injuries.

Ahlers has not signed with another team so he’s available if Seattle wants to go that route.

You’d definitely think Smith’s situation would make them want another QB on the 16-man practice squad.

This year, the NFL changed its rules to allow for a team to make a third quarterback eligible on game day without counting against the 47/48-man roster and able to play if each of the other two QBs get hurt.

However, that player cannot be a practice squad elevation — he must be on the 53. That rule was made in reaction to the 49ers running out of QBs in the NFC Championship Game last year.

But so far, the rule has had minimal impact so far — only 13 teams carried a third QB on their 53-man roster at the start of the season.

As for who would have played QB Monday night had Lock gotten hurt before Smith returned, it likely would have been running back DeeJay Dallas, who has taken direct snaps in a wildcat formation, and last year threw a pass out of that against the 49ers (which was intercepted). Dallas played some quarterback at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, before being recruited to Miami, where he was switched to receiver and then running back.

@ConorGentes asked: Thoughts on the Hawks being buyers at the deadline? Despite a historic week 4 it feels like we could still bolster our pass rush.

First, a reminder that the trade deadline is Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. PT (yep, spooky).

Seattle doesn’t have a ton of cap space to take on much more salary but it does have some, listed this week with $7.7 million according to OvertheCap.com.

It’s worth remembering a substantial chunk of that has to be reserved for practice squad elevations and signings, injured reserve and other things that crop up during the season.

After the way the line has played the last two weeks, I think Seattle might be pretty willing to ride with what it has, and in particular not wanting to block playing time for any of its young players.

But, Seattle will play three more games between now and the deadline — at Cincinnati and home vs. Arizona and Cleveland — and injuries in particular could impact the team’s needs at that point. If there’s a depth piece who can be added cheaply, that might be attractive.

More likely than a big trade might be another move like Seattle quietly made two weeks ago, signing veteran nose tackle Carl Davis Jr. to the practice squad. The 31-year-old Davis started two games last year for the Patriots and played 219 snaps in a rotational role up front and having had a few weeks of practice now might be ready to play if the team needs him.

@Yogi_Paliwal asked: How is [Kenny] McIntosh?

There has been no real update on McIntosh in a couple of weeks. But this question is worth addressing to note that McIntosh, a rookie running back from Georgia, is eligible to come off injured reserve next week when the Seahawks return to practice, having sat out the four games required by league rules.

McIntosh was initially placed on IR with a knee injury suffered in the mock game on Aug. 4. He was later listed as also having a hamstring injury before he was placed on IR.

At that time, Carroll said McIntosh wasn’t far away from being back saying then “he’s getting closer” but not yet ready.

Seattle has had only three running backs active all season — Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and Dallas — and has been doing fine with that trio, so there may not be a real urgency to get McIntosh back on the active roster.

McIntosh can practice for three weeks once activated off IR before having to be activated to the 53 or left on IR.

Others who are eligible to return to practice include nose tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu (who are each on the physically unable to perform list) and receiver Dareke Young. Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas has to wait one more game after being placed on IR following the Rams game.

Carroll said last week the hope is for Young to return to practice next week.

“That’s the goal is that he’s ready to go full speed as soon as he’s able to and that he’s allowed,” Carroll said. “We’ll see what happens. He’s pretty positive about it, he thinks he can get that done.”

@Madmart54370 asked: Is Jason Peters doing well enough to push for playing time at [right tackle] Or is he just going to be a practice squad coach?

The 41-year-old Peters, a 20-year veteran and nine-time Pro Bowler, was signed after the season-opening loss to the Rams amid injuries to Lucas and Charles Cross — neither of whom has played since the first half of that game.

Peters acknowledged then he might need a little bit of time to get game ready. Carroll said Saturday that Peters is getting “close now, he’s ready to go now. He feels like he can play, so he’s available to us.”

However, Peters was not elevated off the practice squad and has yet to suit up for Seattle.

And in the meantime, third-year players Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe have held down the tackle spots, on the right and left sides, respectively. Each has played 100% of the snaps the last three games.

Cross may be back for the Bengals game, which leads to the question of whether Seattle would start Forsythe on the right side or leave Curhan there.

But Cross’ return obviously makes the need for Peters to play a little less, though it remains unclear when Lucas will be back.

As for Curhan and Forsythe, the team has been pleased with their play.

“They’ve handled it as well as you could hope guys could handle it,” Carroll said last week. “Their coaches are doing a great job with them, to keep them clear and confident and all of that. As you seen there’s been a little bit of talk about how J Pete’s [Jason Peters] been helping those guys a little bit too. Gives a little bit more of a boost to them when they have questions, when they have issues, or he may see something or feel something coming for them so he can head it off for them. It’s a real good support group that’s giving these guys a chance and they’re doing really well. They’re really busting their tails to get it done.”