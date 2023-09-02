Running-back touches? Trade options?

That and more in our latest Seahawks X (formerly known as Twitter) mailbag as we count down to the regular season opener against the Rams Sept. 10 at Lumen Field (some questions lightly edited for clarity, spelling).

Q: willa6622 asked: How do you expect the touches to be divided up between (Kenneth) Walker (III), (Zach) Charbonnet, and DeeJay (Dallas)?

A: I won’t give you the answer Pete Carroll usually does when asked how he expects something to go, which is “very well.’’

Though, the Seahawks’ obvious hope is that it will.

To try a more specific answer, the team has been clear that Walker is the starter, Charbonnet the backup/complementary back and Dallas will be mixed in mostly as the two-minute/third-down back. Those seemed to be the roles we saw them playing in training camp.

So, maybe 60-65% for Walker, 25-30% or so for Charbonnet and the rest for Dallas, with Kenny McIntosh getting a few once he gets healthy, as well?

Obviously, game circumstance, injury and other factors will play in.

Advertising

My assumption is that if all goes as expected, Walker will start the opener against the Rams and play the first two or three series, and maybe Charbonnet gets a series, with Dallas getting some of the third-down snaps in that mix, and Carroll maybe going a little bit with the hot hand, as well.

Carroll has said they think Charbonnet can handle all the third-down duties. So, it’s possible the Seahawks could lean mostly on Walker and Charbonnet. In one of the few games last year when Walker and Rashaad Penny were healthy, a week four win over Detroit, Penny had 17 carries and Walker eight. That might be the kind of distribution we see between the top two backs this year.

Worth remembering is that Carroll’s goal is to try to get through all 17 games with a healthy running-back rotation that he can also take into the playoffs. So ideally, there will be a decent split to try to keep everyone upright.

Q: TruthisTold2U asked: Run defense expectations?

A: That’s a quick-to-the-point question isn’t it?

I think they’ll be better than a year ago, when the Seahawks were 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 26th in the maybe-even-more-relevant yards-per-carry allowed at 4.9. That was more than a yard more than they allowed in 2021, when the Seahawks were second in the NFL at 3.8.

A few reasons why:

1. The Seahawks should be better adjusted to the schematic tweaks of last year, going to more 3-4 looks, with coaches having tweaked some things, and players simply better attuned to what the coaches are asking.

2, The focus on the losses up front, may obscure the gains — specifically, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards. That’s a brand-new starting three on the interior that the Seahawks think will be a better fit for what the team is asking than the starting three a year ago of Shelby Harris, Al Woods and Poona Ford. While all those players who are no longer with the team were deservedly popular with fans, the stats illustrate why they wanted to make some changes.

Advertising

3. The Seahawks are going to have is a reconfigured linebacker corps with Bobby Wagner in the middle and Jordyn Brooks back to the weakside. That’s what they had in 2021 before moving Brooks to the middle in 2022 along with Cody Barton at WLB. The Seahawks think that will make a difference.

While preseason stats should always be taken with a big grain of salt, Carroll cited the run defense, which allowed 3.5 yards per carry. Carroll felt that if nothing else, that showed what the coaches were teaching the players about proper run fits and playing of gaps was taking hold.

Q: LyteHouseMC asked: Depth and redundancy can sometimes be a blurred definition, so who do we feel could be good trade collateral in the heavier position groups (ie: the secondary) to bolster the D-line, which still feels like it’s a man short?

A: Until the entire secondary is healthy — meaning, Jamal Adams and Devon Witherspoon return — I’m not sure the Seahawks have an overflow of depth to give up in the secondary, especially since they want to play a lot of nickel and dime formations. Carroll ruled out Adams for week one and made it sound as if Witherspoon won’t be ready either.

So with those two likely out for the opener, the Seahawks have just eight healthy players listed as safeties or corners on the 53, and that includes rookies Jerrick Reed II and the recently signed Kyu Blu Kelly. They are players the team thinks have bright futures, but neither of whom I think they’d want to count on yet for big roles.

I think for now, any adding the Seahawks do to the D-line is going to be through waiver wire or free agent additions and more for depth. They are going to rely heavily on the guys I mentioned earlier — Jones, Reed and Edwards — as well as Myles Adams and Cameron Young and, they hope, Mike Morris, assuming he’s healthy.

Advertising

Q: Mystryshkowner asked: How did you expect the safety situation to shake out? It seems like the team has four starting caliber safeties with (Julian) Love, (Coby) Bryant, (Jamal) Adams, and (Quandre) Diggs. How will they be used?

A: Adams has yet to practice, so we’re a few weeks away from the Seahawks having all four to worry about. As for the other three, in week one you are probably going to see Love and Diggs as the starters and Bryant as the nickel.

Once all are healthy, what I think you’ll see is a lot of three-safety sets with Diggs usually as the free (or deep) safety, and Love and Adams able to play closer to the line, often as essentially a linebacker. That was the plan for Adams last year, to play a lot in three-safety sets, essentially replacing an LB (typically, the weakside backer).

Once everyone in the secondary is heathy, Bryant could end up being something of jack-of-all-trades reserve, ala Ryan Neal.

That might not be the most glamorous role in the world, but it can be a valuable one.

And it’s worth remembering that Carroll and GM John Schneider must plan for the reality of injuries. Depth is a good thing to have.