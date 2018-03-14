Luke Willson is taking a visit to Carolina as the Seahawks host Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Ed Dickson.

Maybe the most unsettled position for the Seahawks as free agency begins is tight end.

Seattle’s starter the last three seasons, Jimmy Graham, has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Packers.

The backup and sometime starter the last five years, Luke Willson, is also a free agent and it has been confirmed he is taking a visit to Carolina.

Seattle has only two other tight ends on its roster — Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes, the latter of whom spent almost all of last season on the practice squad after having been a quarterback at Texas.

All of that has the Seahawks scouring the free agent ranks for replacements with Seattle known to have to tight ends in for visits over the next day — former UW star Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and Ed Dickson, a former Oregon standout who has been in the league since 2010 and with the Panthers since 2014. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that Dickson was headed to Seattle Wednesday night for a visit.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday afternoon that Seferian-Jenkins left Seattle without a deal and was headed to a visit next in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.

Dickson had 30 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown last season when he saw increased playing time with Greg Olsen sidelined and has 178 catches for 1,985 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

If Willson gets away then Seattle may be looking at needing to sign more than one tight end in free agency, or then making it a priority in the draft.

Willson was a fifth-round pick in 2013 and last season was the only player left from that draft remaining on Seattle’s roster.

He also tested the free agent market last year but then returned on a one-year deal.

Willson said at the end of the season he hoped to be back but understood he might not be. The next few days will be telling.