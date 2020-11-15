You could, again, place some blame on the defense for the Seahawks’ third loss in the last four games — 23-16 to the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles — this one knocking them out of first place in the NFC West for the first time this season.

But for once, you could also put just as much blame on the offense, which was held to a season-worst 16 points and second-worst 333 yards, with Russell Wilson playing one of his worst games, throwing two more interceptions and at times making some curious decisions.

And you could also place blame squarely on a similarly curious decision by coach Pete Carroll to bypass a fourth-and-inches attempt for his offense early in the third quarter from the Seattle 42, with the Rams then taking over for a long touchdown drive that put Los Angeles ahead by two possessions, and control for good.

Add it up, and the Seahawks suffered another dispiriting defeat that, for now, puts to bed all Wilson-for-MVP talk while also throwing into question if Seattle is even the best team in the NFC West, let alone a favorite for the Super Bowl.

Seattle led only once, at 7-3 after scoring on its first possession of the game.

But the Seahawks, who came in averaging 34 points per game, most in the NFL, never scored another touchdown. They were held to three field goals in the final 51 minutes of the game.

And now, Seattle has a quick turnaround for a game Thursday night against surging Arizona, which beat Buffalo on Sunday to force a three-way tie at the top of the NFC West at 6-3.

Suddenly, they also have to wonder about what’s going on with Wilson, who was 22 of 37 for 248 yards and two interceptions, and for the first time this season threw no touchdown passes.

The final score seems amazing considering how the game started.

The Seahawks appeared in danger of letting the game get away when they fell behind 17-7 early in the second quarter, the Rams having gone 70 or more yards for scores on each of their first three possessions.

But the Rams had trouble stopping the Seahawks, as well, and Seattle’s defense began to make a few plays, with a fumble stopping one drive and a blitz leading to a sack to stop another.

Seattle blew one great opportunity when Wilson threw an interception in the end zone following a strip sack by Jamal Adams that gave the Seahawks the ball at the 27.

But the Rams then had to punt, and Seattle responded with a drive to get into position for a team-record 61-yard field goal by Jason Myers on the final play of the first half to make it 17-13 at halftime.

The Rams had 275 yards in the first half and averaged 7.4 per play, but the Seahawks responded with 214 of their own, averaging 6.7 per snap.

Rams QB Jared Goff completed four of five passes for 55 yards on the Rams’ first series. But the drive stalled at the Seattle 5 when Poona Ford had a nice inside rush to force a wild incompletion, and Los Angeles settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Seahawks responded with a stunningly efficient 78-yard, seven-play drive in which Wilson was 4 for 4 for 58 yards with surprise tailback starter Alex Collins picking up the rest on three runs, including a 13-yard TD that made it 7-3 with 6:08 left.

But the Rams went 78 yards on seven plays on their next drive to retake the lead at 10-7 on a 1-yard run by Darrell Henderson.

At that point Goff was 7 of 8 for 124 yards.

After the Rams forced a punt, Los Angeles then drove 93 yards in 13 plays to take a 17-7 lead on a 7-yard TD run by Malcolm Brown to go ahead 17-7.

The key play came when Goff hit Malcolm Brown on a screen to the left as the Seahawks brought Adams on a blitz on the other side to convert a third-and-nine.

At that point, the Rams had a 245-112 edge in yards.

But Seattle drove for a field goal, then Adams forced a fumble by Goff.

Wilson threw his ill-advised pick two plays later. But the Seattle defense stiffened to force a punt, and Seattle then used Myers’ long kick to cut into the lead further.

Seattle got the ball first to start the third quarter. Facing fourth and inches at their own 42, Carroll decided to punt, though after first sending out the offense to try to draw the Rams offside, which did not work and after losing a timeout when a challenge on the spot was unsuccessful.

That proved critical when the Rams got the ball and then drove 88 yards for a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Brown to go up 23-13 with 6:22 left in the third quarter (the point after kick was missed).

The Rams converted three third downs on the drive) (one via penalty, including a third-and-13 after a holding penalty created a first-and-18.

Seattle went three and out on its next drive.

A series later, Wilson lost a fumble on a bad snap from backup center Kyle Fuller at midfield and the game seemed gone.

But the Rams couldn’t convert when Goff overthrew a wide open Tyler Higbee on a third down play from the Seattle 45.

The Seahawks took over at their own 10 with 12:12 to go. The drive seemed promising when Seattle got to the Rams 38 with 7:59 left. But a delay penalty created a third-and-nine and on the next play a Wilson pass to Olsen was intercepted by a diving Williams.

The game was never again really in doubt.