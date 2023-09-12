Has it really been 10 years since that glorious super season for the Seahawks?

Somehow, it really has been a decade since the Legion of Boom, a young Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Doug Baldwin and the rest of the Seahawks did something no other Seahawks team has done — win the Super Bowl.

To commemorate the most memorable season in Seahawks history for each of the next 16 weeks of the current regular season we’re going to take a look back at what the 2013 Seahawks were doing that week in their history.

We’ll start with what turned out to be a pretty momentous opener in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

Star of game

Safety Earl Thomas

It was a day when defense ruled — which only made sense considering Seattle finished first in the NFL in defense that year and Carolina second. So it was fitting a defender was the player of the game after making the play of the game. Thomas, then in his fourth NFL season, led the Seahawks with 10 tackles and also got credit for forcing a fumble by Carolina running back DeAngelo Williams at the Seattle 8-yard line with 5:25 to play, the Panthers on the verge of a go-ahead score. Tony McDaniel recovered, and the Seahawks ran out the clock.

Key play

The fumble by Williams and Seattle’s recovery turned out to be about as big as any moment in Seattle’s regular season. The play began at the Seattle 24, the Panthers having used two personal foul penalties on the Seahawks to get close. Williams broke free down the sideline where Richard Sherman corralled him and Thomas came in from behind to punch the ball out, with McDaniel recovering. But a close runner-up in importance was Seattle’s winning touchdown just a few minutes before — a 43-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Jermaine Kearse with 10:21 left. The TD was the first of Kearse’s career and capped the most yards Wilson threw for all season — 320, which at the time was also a career high — while completing 25 of 33 passes for the one TD and no interceptions.

What it meant

The win ultimately proved to be as important as any all year. While you can never know for sure what would have happened if the result had been different that day, Carolina ended up finishing 12-4 to Seattle’s 13-3. Reverse that result and if everything else had stayed the same it would have been the Panthers — who started 1-3 before winning 11 of their last 12 — with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and not Seattle. Carolina ended up losing at home in the divisional round to the 49ers, setting up the cataclysmic NFC title game in Seattle between the Seahawks and San Francisco.

Quote to note

“It was hard today. It was really hard. The thing I love about it is our guys hung tough and we made the plays when we needed to make them.” — head coach Pete Carroll.