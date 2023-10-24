Before the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in all of its different incarnations became known to Seahawks fans mostly as a House of Horrors, the 2013 team headed there for what loomed as a key game on their schedule.

After toughing out a win the previous Sunday at home against Tennessee to improve to 5-1, Seattle headed to Arizona for its lone Thursday night game of the year.

And unlike a lot of what would happen later in that stadium, it was a mostly feel-good and as-expected night in the desert.

As we continue our remembrance of the 10-year anniversary of the Seahawks’ Super Season, let’s review what happened in Week Seven of 2013.

Week Seven: Seahawks 34, Arizona Cardinals 22

Star of game

The defense

Maybe that seems too broad.

But of all the games in a 2013 season that will always be remembered for the Legion of Boom defense, this one might have featured the biggest team-wide effort of all.

Seattle had a season-high seven sacks with eight different players getting at least a half a sack.

Two other players (Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner) had interceptions as the defense helped Seattle hold on to an early lead on a night when Russell Wilson lost two fumbles — one of only three times he has done that in his career to date — which helped keep Arizona in it.

Browner would likely have had a pick-six had he not fallen down on his own at the Arizona 1-yard-line.

“We’re going to be in his head for quite a little bit (about that),” teammate Kam Chancellor said laughing.

Still, what was the last of 10 interceptions Browner had as a Seahawk led to a TD that helped put the game away.

Play of the day

While Wilson was a little sloppy with the ball — one of his fumbles came at the Seattle 3-yard line and led to an easy Arizona TD — he also turned in the kind of play in his 23rd NFL game that would come to define his career.

After Arizona cut the lead to 17-13 on its first possession of the second half, Seattle faced a third-and-3 at the Cardinals’ 48.

Arizona got pressure on Wilson and linebacker Daryl Washington had Wilson in his grasp and on the way down before Wilson spotted Zach Miller and unleashed a desperate pass. Arizona fans even cheered thinking Wilson had been sacked before Zach Miller dived for what turned into a 6-yard reception that kept alive a TD drive that gave Seattle some needed breathing room.

“I knew I wasn’t down,” Wilson said. “I just made a little shortstop flip to him.”

What it meant

The win improved Seattle’s record to 6-1 and assured the

Seahawks would stay on top of the NFC playoff picture for another week.

But in the moment, coach Pete Carroll also felt the game displayed some added maturity from what was at the time one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

Wilson’s fumbles helped Arizona cut an early 14-0 Seattle lead to 14-10 late in the first half, which brought to mind the blown 12-0 lead in a loss at Indianapolis two weeks earlier.

But this time, the Seahawks steadied the course to pull away, with the defense leading the way.

“For a bunch of young guys we have a very strong resolve about the ups and downs and the rigors of it,” Carroll said. “We don’t like it when things aren’t going right but it isn’t going to faze us. We aren’t going to lose our cool.”