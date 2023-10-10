Well, only one team in NFL history has won them all.

But in the losses, there can also be lessons.

And so it was with the 2013 Seahawks, who on their way to the only Super Bowl title in the team’s 48-year history had a couple of stumbles.

The first happened in Week Five against what was no slouch of an opponent — the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts went on to win 11 games as well as another in the playoffs, and two weeks before hosting Seattle, they had traveled to San Francisco and whipped the 49ers 27-7 at Candlestick Park.

Seattle, meanwhile, headed to Indy fresh off a comeback win at Houston, a two-week road stretch against teams that had each made the playoffs the year before that the Seahawks knew would be one of their toughest challenges of the season.

As we review Seattle’s Super Season on its 10-year anniversary, let’s look back at the visit to Indy in Week Five of the 2013 campaign.

Week Five: Colts 34, Seahawks 28

Star of game

Receiver Jermaine Kearse

In what was a fairly desultory and mistake-filled effort throughout, Kearse stood out for the kind of big-play-making that would come to define his Seattle tenure in what was only his 12th career game.

Kearse first blocked a punt in the first quarter that had the potential of breaking the game open for Seattle early.

Seattle led 10-0 at the time and as the ball bounded into the end zone, a three-possession lead seemed in the offing. Instead, Jeron Johnson was ruled not to have gotten possession of the ball and instead of a 17-0 lead, Seattle led 12-0 instead.

Later in the first half, after Indy took a 14-12 lead, Kearse caught a 28-yard TD pass from Russell Wilson that put the Seahawks up at halftime, the second scoring catch of his career — he went on to catch 15 more in his five-year Seattle career including playoffs.

Play of the game

This was an afternoon of missed opportunities and controversial calls that all seemed to go against the Seahawks on a day when Seattle outgained the Colts 423-317. That included a season-high 218 on the ground as both Wilson and Marshawn Lynch gained exactly 102 yards, one of four times Wilson has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in his career.

But if the stats favored Seattle in Indy, fortune didn’t.

And the turning point might have been the aforementioned blocked punt which came off the foot of none other than Indy’s Pat McAfee.

Yep, that Pat McAfee, who at the time was in the fifth season of his eight-year NFL career.

The Seahawks argued vehemently that Johnson had controlled the ball in the back of the end zone and that Seattle should have been given a touchdown and a potential 17-0 lead.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll challenged the initial ruling of a safety and was left incredulous when the call was upheld.

“I was sure they were going to overturn it,” Carroll said.

So was Johnson. Some wondered why he didn’t bat the ball back to the waiting Kearse or Derrick Coleman. But Johnson said instinct took over, and he wasn’t certain it was only teammates behind him.

“It looked like a touchdown to me,” he said. “But what can you do?”

The Seahawks were also left beefing about a few other calls later in the game, including a defensive pass interference on Richard Sherman against T.Y. Hilton on a third-and-10 play that kept alive Indy’s fourth-quarter game-winning drive.

“That’s how it is on the road,” Sherman said wryly.

What it meant

The loss dropped Seattle to 4-1 and cut their lead in the NFC West to one game over the 49ers and snapped a nine-game regular-season winning streak for the Seahawks dating to a 24-21 defeat at Miami late in the 2012 season.

And some wondered how the Seahawks would react to their first bit of adversity in their season of high expectations.

But the Seahawks looked at the weird bounces and strange happenings — Indy got one of its touchdowns on a blocked field goal — and said they wouldn’t let one defeat deter them.

“We’ll flush it right after we watch it tomorrow,” Sherman vowed.

And the Seahawks did just that, not losing another game for two more months.