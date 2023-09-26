Any doubting of the 2013 Seahawks seemed to evaporate in week three.

After wins at Carolina, widely considered a playoff team going into the season and an eventual 12-game winner, and San Francisco, which had gone to the Super Bowl the year before, the Seahawks then stepped down in class some, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags were coming off a 2-14 season and starting over under new head coach Gus Bradley — who had gotten the job on the strength of what he’d done the previous three years as Seattle’s defensive coordinator in molding the Legion of Boom.

And the Las Vegas oddsmakers acted accordingly, making the host Seahawks 20-point favorites — the most Seattle has ever been favored by before or since and still among the 10 biggest spreads in NFL history. Interestingly, what is still the biggest would come a few weeks later when Denver hosted the Jaguars as a 28-point favorite. The Broncos didn’t cover, winning “only’’ 35-19.

As for the Seahawks, they made the oddsmakers look good. Let’s review one of Seattle’s most fun days of the 2013 season as we continue our review of the Seahawks’ Super Season.

Week three: Seahawks 45, Jaguars 17.

Star of game: QB Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, showing no signs of a letdown following the win over the 49ers the previous Sunday night, made the quick work of the Jags that everyone expected, busting out to a 24-0 halftime lead on the strength of three TD passes from Wilson, and then taking a 31-0 lead less than four minutes into the second half on another Wilson TD pass. Two of Wilson’s TD passes went to Zach Miller and two to Sidney Rice, the latter with 10 seconds left in the first half capping a quick 79-yard drive.

Wilson left midway through the third quarter having completed 14-of-21 passes for 202 yards and four TDs, which tied a career high, leaving the rest of the game for Tarvaris Jackson, who would throw a TD pass of his own to Doug Baldwin and then run for another.

What it meant: The game, on a picture-perfect Seattle fall day, was as feel-good of a moment as the team had in 2013. Seattle’s domination in that game on the heels of the wins over good Carolina and San Francisco teams, only further validated that the Seahawks really were what everyone thought they were — at that point, Seattle had won eight straight regular-season games dating to the 2012 season.

But the game also had the tangible result of putting the Seahawks in command of the NFC West as the 49ers — playing at the same time as the Seahawks — were upset at home by the Indianapolis Colts, 27-7. The Colts would actually beat the Seahawks a couple weeks later and finish 11-5, so maybe the result shouldn’t have been a big surprise. But the 49ers entered the game as 10-point favorites only to fall victim to the Colts and then second-year QB Andrew Luck, who was making his first Bay Area homecoming as a professional.

The upshot was that at the end of the day, Seattle was 3-0 and the rest of the NFC West — but most importantly, San Francisco — stood at 1-2.

Safety Earl Thomas, who sat out the last 20 minutes or so as did most of the rest of the starters, said he spent that time on the sidelines keeping close watch of the scoreboard.

“Trust me, I was looking,’’ Thomas said. “Especially after they took me out of the game, I started looking at the scores. I seen San Francisco lose. I was excited about that.”

Or as coach Pete Carroll put it a little bit sardonically: “An exciting day for the NFC West.”