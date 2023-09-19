As we continue our remembrance of the Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl-winning season, we turn to a game in Week Two that might have convinced most of the rest of the country — though not the Seahawks themselves as they always seemed to believe — that Seattle really was THAT good.

It was a game remembered also for its noise (the Seahawks fans set a Guinness record for being recorded at 136.6 decibels during a goal-line stand in the third quarter), a roughly one-hour delay to let a lightning storm pass (Russell Wilson memorably said he took another shower during that time off while Richard Sherman said the defense listened to music and danced) and Sherman joining in a dance with cheerleaders after he made a fourth-quarter interception.

Week Two: Seahawks 29, 49ers 3

Stars of game

The Legion of Boom

Each of who could be considered as the true originators of the LOB — Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and Sherman — had interceptions in the game. Thomas’ might have been the most pivotal, a pick at the Seattle 1-yard line that ended the 49ers’ one moment to make something of the game in the first quarter — the 49ers had taken over at the Seahawks’ 33-yard line following a blocked punt and converted two third downs to get to the Seattle 5. But there, facing another third down, Walter Thurmond tipped a pass intended for Vernon Davis, with Thomas corralling the ball at the 1 and returning it to the 11.

“We had a great night on defense,” coach Pete Carroll said later.

Key play

If Thomas’ pick was an early back-breaker for the 49ers, the real one came in the fourth quarter when Marshawn Lynch scored on a 7-yard pass from Wilson — stopping at the goal line and then tiptoeing in to the end zone, a show of both the kind of confidence and personality that will forever be associated with the 2013 team — to put Seattle ahead 19-3.

The TD capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive that followed the 49ers’ only score of the game, a 21-yard field goal by Phil Dawson.

What it meant

It may be worth remembering Seattle was a popular pick to get to — and win — the Super Bowl following the dominant end to the 2012 season and an offseason that included adding Percy Harvin, Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, among others.

Still, this game loomed as an early litmus test.

The Seahawks had blown out the 49ers 42-13 in December 2012 during their five-game winning streak to turn a 6-5 record into an 11-5 finish and reach the playoffs.

But many analysts figured that when the 49ers — who had reached the Super Bowl the previous year only to lose in the final minutes to Baltimore — returned to Seattle, they would do so with something to prove.

Instead, this was as dominant of an effort as Seattle had all season, outgaining the 49ers 290-207 and forcing five turnovers.

Seattle’s defense also scored the first points of the game, forcing a holding call in the end zone.

“We knew we could win a game 5-0 [the score at halftime] because [just] playing our base stuff, they couldn’t do anything against us,” Thomas said. “That was just a great feeling to have.”

Sherman, meanwhile, used his postgame news conference to poke a little fun at those who had predicted a 49ers win.

“You see how smart they are?” he said. “They must not have watched the last game we played them.”