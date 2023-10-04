One of the biggest tests for the Seahawks on their way to the 2013 Super Bowl title came from what looking back can seem like a most unlikely source — a Houston Texans team that would finish 2-14.

But that’s not what the Texans appeared to be in week four of the 2013 season when a surging 3-0 Seattle team came to visit.

Instead, on that day the Texans were a 2-1 team coming off a 2012 season in which they’d won 12 games and another in the playoffs before losing in the divisional round and generally considered the favorite in the AFC South.

But over roughly three hours in Houston on Sept. 29. 2013, the fates of two teams began to diverge pretty drastically in a contest that also provided one of the most indelible images of that season.

As we continue our review 10-year anniversary of Seattle’s

Super Season, let’s look back at the win over the Texans.

Week four: Seahawks 23, Texans 20 (overtime).

Star of game: Cornerback Richard Sherman.

Statistically this was the worst game for the defense in 2013 as Houston gained 476 yards — 67 more than any other team would against Seattle that year and one of only two to gain more than 350. All but 47 were gained before overtime.

But in a season when Seattle led the NFL in both turnovers forced (39) and turnover differential (plus-20), it was a turnover turned in by Sherman that, well, turned the game.

Houston led 20-13 with 2:51 left, facing a third-and-four, with the Seahawks having just used a time out. A first down might have pretty much iced the game.

But on that third-and-four, the Seahawks guessed that Houston might turn to a play it had often used, having QB Matt Schaub fake a handoff and then roll out and look for a receiver in the flat.

As the play unfolded, Kam Chancellor blitzed off the edge and forced Schaub into a hurried throw intended for tight end Owen Daniels.

Sherman then jumped in front of the pass as he collided with Daniels. In the process, Sherman’s right shoe fell off. No matter, aided by a convoy of teammates, Sherman ran uncontested into the end zone for a TD that tied the game and forced overtime.

“Might be the longest return without a shoe in (NFL history),’’ Sherman cracked later. “You got to check that.’’

Key play: Sherman’s is the obvious choice. But, worth remembering is that Seattle fell behind 20-3 at halftime with Houston scoring on drives of 90, 80 and 67 yards.

And before the defense redeemed itself with Sherman’s pick six, it was Russell Wilson who sparked a 98-yard drive spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth that got Seattle back in the game.

Wilson first hit Doug Baldwin for a toe-tap reception on the sidelines for 24 yards to convert a third down, then ran four yards to convert a fourth-and-three at the Houston 7. Without those two plays, Sherman’s shoeless wonder interception may never have happened.

What it meant: It’s also worth remembering Seattle’s defense still had to hold off Houston three more times — at the end of regulation and twice in overtime — before the offense put together an overtime drive that led to a 45-yard game-winning field goal by Stephen Hauschka.

The rally from 17 down was Seattle’s biggest comeback since 1997 and remains fifth in team history.

The win also made Seattle 4-0 for the first time in team history, and helped spur what would become a 14-game losing streak for Houston resulting in both Schaub — who had made the Pro Bowl two of the previous four years — and coach Gary Kubiak losing their jobs. Schaub was benched at midseason and started only three more games in his career following that season.

“The character of this team was really challenged today,’’ Carroll said. “There were so many times where we could have said ‘OK, not today.’ And they just would not go there.’’