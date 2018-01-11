The Seahawks will play the Raiders in London on Oct. 14 in just the team's second regular season game outside of the United States.

The Seahawks will go International in 2018 as the NFL announced Thursday morning Seattle will play the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That is week six of the NFL season.

The game is one of three in the NFL’s International Series of games that will be played in London in 2018. The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadum seats 61,000 (it even has its own Twitter page) with the Seahawks-Raiders being the first NFL game to be played there. Tottenham’s new stadium becomes the third venue to stage a regular-season game in the UK, joining Wembley Stadium and Twickenham Stadium and it has been built specifically to host NFL games, meaning sightlines and lockerrooms similar to NFL stadiums in the United States.

It is the first time the Seahawks have played in London. They were one of just six teams left to not make the trip since the NFL started playing games there annually in 2007, which had led to much speculation that Seattle would get the call this year. Twenty nine of the 32 NFL teams will have played in London by the end of the 2018 season with the Eagles and Titans also making their debut there this year.

It will be a road game for Seattle and a home game for the Raiders, which had also led to speculation that would be the matchup since Oakland had to play a game there this year as a team in a temporary home stadium.

The Seahawks announced that ticket information will be announced by NFL UK on Jan. 18. Fans interested in receiving the latest information on attending games in London should register at www.ticketmaster.com/nfl.

It will be the second regular season game for Seattle outside of the United States as the Seahawks also played Buffalo in Toronto on Dec. 16, 2012, a game Seattle won 50-17.

Seattle also played a preseason game against Denver in Tokyo in 1990 and another against the 49ers in Vancouver in 1998.

A Seattle-to-London flight is estimated at 4,781 miles. That would be the longest trip in history for a Seattle team that annually travels as much as any team in the NFL. The Seahawks reported that they flew 25,688 miles for their eight regular season games this year, the sixth-highest total in the NFL

For the Seahawks, a road game would be ideal for the obvious reason of not having to give up one of their eight home games.

Teams are often given byes following the trip to London, so that could mean Seattle’s bye will be in week seven, or the weekend of Oct. 21.

Seattle’s other road opponents next season are the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

To ease travel Seattle could play one of its other road games the week prior to the London trip, specifically the game at Carolina.

Other London games this year include Philadelphia-Jacksonville and Tennessee-Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL is playing just three games in London this year instead of four in part due to wanting to make sure the game in Tottenham goes well before scheduling more games there.

Dates and times for the entire 2018 NFL schedule are not expected to be set until April.

Seattle’s home opponents next year are the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.